Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2026) - Steven Leong, Managing Director, Head of Canada Product and iShares, BlackRock, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the RBC iShares alliance expanding its exchange traded fund ("ETF") lineup with the launch of the iShares A.I. Innovation and Tech ETF (TSX: XBAI).





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XBAI takes an active approach to identifying opportunities across the artificial intelligence ("A.I.") value chain, from the infrastructure powering A.I. to the intelligence and models driving it, to the applications and services bringing A.I. into the real economy. XBAI seeks to provide long-term capital growth by primarily investing in equity securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. A.I. and technology companies.

XBAI is the latest addition to iShares' growing active ETF platform, giving Canadian investors an efficient way to broadly access global A.I. opportunities, from the companies building the foundations of A.I., to those translating the technology into real-world products, services and productivity gains.

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