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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.10.2026 17:40 Uhr
109 Leser
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Cabonline Group AB (publ): Cabonline continues to run mobility services for Region Stockholm

Region Stockholm has announced the award decision in its latest procurement of special transport services (färdtjänst). Cabonline has been awarded a new contract, reflecting continued trust in the company's ability to provide these essential services in the Stockholm region.

"We are pleased with the continued trust placed in us by Region Stockholm. Special transport services play an essential role in enabling many Stockholm residents to live independent lives. Providing these services carries significant responsibility and requires high standards of quality, safety and reliability," says Charlotta Söderlund, President and CEO of Cabonline.

The award means that Cabonline will continue to provide special transport services for Region Stockholm and remains the largest provider offering services across all tender areas. Cabonline has been awarded contracts in all 32 tender areas. Services under the new contracts will start on 1 April 2027. The award decision is subject to the usual standstill period. A legal challenge could affect the start of services.

"Special transport services are an important part of our operations in Stockholm and require consistently high standards of quality in our daily service delivery. Together with our transporters and drivers, we will continue working to provide safe and reliable journeys for our passengers every day," concludes Charlotta Söderlund.

Cabonline has been providing special transport services and other publicly procured transport services in the Stockholm region for many years.

For further information, please contact:
Cabonlines press officer, +46 70 456 58 07, press@cabonline.com

About Cabonline Group

Cabonline is the leading mobility provider in the Nordics, offering taxi services through a shared digital platform and a portfolio of strong local brands, including Sverigetaxi, TaxiKurir, Taxi Skåne, Umeå Taxi, Norgestaxi, FixuTaxi, Kovanen and Flygtaxi. With approximately 2,000 affiliated transporters and around 3,800 vehicles, Cabonline enables safe, accessible and sustainable mobility for the public sector, businesses and private travellers. Through its extended network, the Group is present in approximately 175 locations across Sweden, Norway and Finland. The Group generated revenue of approximately SEK 4.4 billion in 2025. For more information, please visit cabonlinegroup.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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