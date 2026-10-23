Sexual Assault Lawyer Philadelphia: David P. Thiruselvam of the Victims' Recovery Law Center Fights for Survivors' Civil Rights

Survivors of sexual assault in Philadelphia have civil legal options that exist completely independently of the criminal justice system, and the Victims' Recovery Law Center is here to pursue them.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2026 / David P. Thiruselvam , sexual assault lawyer in Philadelphia and founder of the Victims' Recovery Law Center, is reminding survivors of sexual violence throughout Philadelphia that their legal options extend far beyond the criminal justice system. As a Philadelphia sexual assault attorney, David P. Thiruselvam represents survivors in civil claims against perpetrators, institutions, employers and property owners, without requiring any police report, criminal prosecution or conviction.

For many survivors, the decision whether to report a sexual assault to law enforcement is deeply personal. Civil litigation removes that requirement. A civil claim for sexual assault in Philadelphia is filed by the survivor directly, is governed by a lower standard of proof than criminal court and can result in significant financial compensation for medical costs, therapy, lost income, pain and suffering and emotional distress. A rape victim lawyer in Philadelphia can pursue these claims regardless of whether criminal charges were ever filed.

The Victims' Recovery Law Center's civil practice for sexual assault survivors is built around a core principle: the perpetrator is often not the only party with legal responsibility. Institutions, employers, property owners and organizations whose negligence created the conditions for the assault can be named as defendants in a Philadelphia sexual assault civil case. These institutional defendants carry commercial liability insurance, making them the most viable path to meaningful financial recovery for survivors.

"Survivors of sexual violence in Philadelphia often feel that the civil justice system is closed to them if the criminal case fell apart," said David P. Thiruselvam. "As a sexual assault lawyer in Philadelphia, I want every survivor to know that the civil path is open regardless of what the criminal system did or did not do."

All consultations at the Victims' Recovery Law Center are confidential. The firm handles all sexual assault civil cases on a contingency fee basis, meaning survivors pay nothing unless the firm recovers compensation on their behalf.

About the Victims' Recovery Law Center

The Victims' Recovery Law Center , led by Philadelphia sexual assault attorney and shooting victim lawyer David P. Thiruselvam, is a Pennsylvania-based civil litigation firm dedicated exclusively to representing survivors of gun violence, sexual assault, rape, child abuse and other violent crimes. David P. Thiruselvam is a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum and is licensed in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. The firm serves clients throughout Philadelphia and the greater Pennsylvania area. Survivors can reach the firm at 215-546-1433 or victimrecoverylaw.com .

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SOURCE: Victims' Recovery Law Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sexual-assault-lawyer-philadelphia-david-p.-thiruselvam-of-the-v-1240370