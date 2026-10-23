Biosynex SA: Chembio Diagnostic Systems awarded USD 5.7 Million to advance DPP Biothreat Panel

DJ BIOSYNEX SA: CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTIC SYSTEMS AWARDED USD5.7 MILLION TO ADVANCE DPP BIOTHREAT PANEL

BIOSYNEX SA BIOSYNEX SA: CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTIC SYSTEMS AWARDED USD5.7 MILLION TO ADVANCE DPP BIOTHREAT PANEL 23-Oct-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRESS RELEASE Strasbourg, October 23, 2026 CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTIC SYSTEMS AWARDED USD5.7 MILLION TO ADVANCE DPP BIOTHREAT PANEL Medford, N.Y., USA / Strasbourg, France - September 23, 2026- Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc. (Chembio), a wholly owned subsidiary of Biosynex, today announced a USD5.7 million award to support development of the DPP Biothreat Panel. The 20-month program is supported by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and administered through the Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV) by Advanced Technology International. Chembio aims to advance the development of the DPP Biothreat Panel, a rapid, point-of-care (POC) multiplex in vitro diagnostic (IVD) capable of detecting three high-consequence biothreat pathogens: Yersinia pestis, which causes plague; Francisella tularensis, which causes tularemia; and Burkholderia pseudomallei, which causes melioidosis. Under the program, Chembio will use its proprietary Dual Path Platform (DPP) technology to develop the three-target multiplex assay and obtain FDA clearance. The proposed system will also include the DPP Micro Reader, a portable reader that provides objective results and captures test data. Timely and accurate identification of these agents is critical for effective clinical management and public-health response, particularly in resource-limited or field settings where rapid decision-making is essential. The DPP platform also has the ability to support future expansion of the panel to include additional biothreat targets based on public-health and biodefense priorities. The program builds on Chembio's previous BARDA-supported diagnostic development work involving Zika virus and COVID-19. "We are honored to receive this funding from BARDA to advance the DPP Biothreat Panel," said Javan Esfandiari, President and Chief Science and Technology Officer of Chembio. "This program will apply our experience in rapid multiplex diagnostics to pathogens of serious public-health and biodefense concern. We look forward to advancing a rapid, reader-based diagnostic for settings where timely information is essential." "Biosynex is proud to support Chembio as it applies its DPP technology to urgent public-health and biodefense needs, said Larry Abensur, President of Biosynex." The DPP Biothreat Panel is under development. The system has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is not available for commercial use. Federal Funding Acknowledgment This project has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR); Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under Other Transaction Number: 75A50123D00005. About Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc. Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc., a subsidiary of the Biosynex Group, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care diagnostic tests for infectious diseases. Its proprietary DPP technology platform supports rapid, objective testing across decentralized healthcare settings. For more information, visit www.chembio.com About BIOSYNEX Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Strasbourg, France, BIOSYNEX is a French diagnostics company specializing in the design and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests in France and more than 90 countries. BIOSYNEX provides healthcare solutions designed to improve patient care. For more information, visit www.biosynex.com. CONTACT BIOSYNEX Larry Abensur CEO investisseurs@biosynex.com EuroLand Corporate Julia Bridger Listing Sponsor +33 1 44 70 20 84 jbridger@elcorp.com CapValue Gilles Broquelet Financial communication + 33 1 80 81 50 00 gbroquelet@capvalue.fr =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: BIOSYNEX- PR BARDA - 23.10.26 =---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: BIOSYNEX SA 22 Boulevard Sébastien Brant 67400 ILLKIRCH-GRAFFENSTADEN France E-mail: steinmetz@biosynex.com Internet: https://www.biosynex.com/ ISIN: FR0011005933 Euronext Ticker: ALBIO AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2421488 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2421488 23-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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October 23, 2026 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)