Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hotspot Rohstoffe: Neuer Highflyer abseits des Rampenlichts?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
BI

WKN: A1H8G1 | ISIN: FR0011005933 | Ticker-Symbol: 0DL
Stuttgart
23.10.26 | 18:02
0,768 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOSYNEX Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOSYNEX 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8080,88018:46
Dow Jones News
23.10.2026 18:33 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BIOSYNEX SA: CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTIC SYSTEMS AWARDED USD5.7 MILLION TO ADVANCE DPP BIOTHREAT PANEL

DJ BIOSYNEX SA: CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTIC SYSTEMS AWARDED USD5.7 MILLION TO ADVANCE DPP BIOTHREAT PANEL 

BIOSYNEX SA 
BIOSYNEX SA: CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTIC SYSTEMS AWARDED USD5.7 MILLION TO ADVANCE DPP BIOTHREAT PANEL 
23-Oct-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE    Strasbourg, October 23, 2026 
  
 
CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTIC SYSTEMS AWARDED USD5.7 MILLION TO ADVANCE 
 
DPP BIOTHREAT PANEL 

Medford, N.Y., USA / Strasbourg, France - September 23, 2026- Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc. (Chembio), a wholly 
owned subsidiary of Biosynex, today announced a USD5.7 million award to support development of the DPP Biothreat Panel. 
The 20-month program is supported by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and 
administered through the Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV) by Advanced Technology International. 

Chembio aims to advance the development of the DPP Biothreat Panel, a rapid, point-of-care (POC) multiplex in vitro 
diagnostic (IVD) capable of detecting three high-consequence biothreat pathogens: Yersinia pestis, which causes plague; 
Francisella tularensis, which causes tularemia; and Burkholderia pseudomallei, which causes melioidosis. 

Under the program, Chembio will use its proprietary Dual Path Platform (DPP) technology to develop the three-target 
multiplex assay and obtain FDA clearance. The proposed system will also include the DPP Micro Reader, a portable 
reader that provides objective results and captures test data. Timely and accurate identification of these agents is 
critical for effective clinical management and public-health response, particularly in resource-limited or field 
settings where rapid decision-making is essential. 

The DPP platform also has the ability to support future expansion of the panel to include additional biothreat targets 
based on public-health and biodefense priorities. The program builds on Chembio's previous BARDA-supported diagnostic 
development work involving Zika virus and COVID-19. 

"We are honored to receive this funding from BARDA to advance the DPP Biothreat Panel," said Javan Esfandiari, 
President and Chief Science and Technology Officer of Chembio. "This program will apply our experience in rapid 
multiplex diagnostics to pathogens of serious public-health and biodefense concern. We look forward to advancing a 
rapid, reader-based diagnostic for settings where timely information is essential." 

"Biosynex is proud to support Chembio as it applies its DPP technology to urgent public-health and biodefense needs, 
said Larry Abensur, President of Biosynex." 

The DPP Biothreat Panel is under development. The system has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug 
Administration and is not available for commercial use. 

Federal Funding Acknowledgment 

This project has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; 
Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR); Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority 
(BARDA), under Other Transaction Number: 75A50123D00005. 
About Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc. 
Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc., a subsidiary of the Biosynex Group, develops, manufactures, and commercializes 
point-of-care diagnostic tests for infectious diseases. Its proprietary DPP technology platform supports rapid, 
objective testing across decentralized healthcare settings. 
For more information, visit www.chembio.com 
About BIOSYNEX 
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Strasbourg, France, BIOSYNEX is a French diagnostics company specializing in the 
design and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests in France and more than 90 countries. BIOSYNEX provides healthcare 
solutions designed to improve patient care. 
For more information, visit www.biosynex.com. 

CONTACT 
BIOSYNEX 
Larry Abensur 
CEO 
investisseurs@biosynex.com 
EuroLand Corporate 
Julia Bridger 
Listing Sponsor 
+33 1 44 70 20 84 
jbridger@elcorp.com 
CapValue 
Gilles Broquelet 
Financial communication 
+ 33 1 80 81 50 00 
gbroquelet@capvalue.fr 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: BIOSYNEX- PR BARDA - 23.10.26 
=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     BIOSYNEX SA 
         22 Boulevard Sébastien Brant 
         67400 ILLKIRCH-GRAFFENSTADEN 
         France 
E-mail:     steinmetz@biosynex.com 
Internet:    https://www.biosynex.com/ 
ISIN:      FR0011005933 
Euronext Ticker: ALBIO 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2421488 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2421488 23-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2421488&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2026 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.