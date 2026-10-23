Arizona, United States, Oct 23, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation ("MC") has approved the construction and development of the Copper World project in Arizona, the United States (the "Project"), which is being jointly advanced with Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay"). In conjunction with the final investment decision, MC now expects to make an additional equity contribution of $423 million* (approximately ¥65.6 billion) toward the initial development of the Project. This is in addition to the $420 million (approximately ¥61 billion) investment for MC's 30% ownership interest and the $180 million (approximately ¥26 billion) contribution toward future development costs approved when MC acquired its interest in the Project in August 2025. Including the additional equity contribution, MC's cumulative investment in the Project is expected to total $1.02 billion (approximately ¥152.6 billion**).The U.S. is the world's second-largest consumer of copper, and steady demand growth is expected to continue, driven by population growth, increased power demand from generative AI and data center expansion, and the shift toward electrification. In addition, the U.S. government has identified strengthening domestic supply chains for critical minerals, including copper, as a strategic priority. Against this backdrop, the Project was included in the "Joint Fact Sheet for Japan-U.S. Critical Minerals Project Cooperation," released by the Governments of Japan and the United States in March 2026, for its potential to strengthen U.S., Japanese, and global critical mineral supply chains.The Project has secured all major permits required for development and initial operation. Production is expected to commence in the second half of 2029, with life-of-mine average annual copper production of approximately 100,000 tonnes. The Project also offers additional opportunities, including the potential development of a concentrate leach facility that would enable the production of "Made in America" copper cathodes for the U.S. critical minerals supply chain. In addition, the Project retains significant extension potential through the future development of adjacent federal lands, which could further extend the mine life by approximately 25 years. These opportunities are expected to further strengthen the Project's long-term value and growth profile.Copper is an essential resource for advancing electrification and the transition to a low-carbon society, with demand expected to grow over the medium to long term. At the same time, declining ore grades and other factors are making the development of new copper mines increasingly challenging, highlighting the importance of securing a stable supply of this critical resource. Leveraging its expertise in copper mining investments and global trading activities, MC aims to increase its annual attributable copper production from approximately 330,000 tonnes today to more than 400,000 tonnes from FY2030 onward. The final investment decision for the Project represents an important step toward achieving this objective and contributing to meet growing global demand for copper.*MC's expected additional equity contribution is calculated as 30% of the Project's remaining development capital requirement of $1.41 billion. This amount is derived from the $2.07 billion initial growth capital, less: (i) the $230million precious metals stream deposit, (ii) $52 million of Arizona municipal bonds, (iii) $198 million of the remaining equity interest consideration (net of $222 million study costs and other expenditures), and (iv) MC's $180 million development funding commitment made upon acquiring its 30% interest in the Project. The actual contribution amount may be adjusted depending on the level of additional external financing secured in the future.**Regarding the exchange rates used for conversion, a rate of ¥145 per U.S. dollar has been applied to the ¥87 billion in total contributions announced in August 2025, while a rate of ¥155 per U.S. dollar has been applied to the additional ¥65.6 billion announced today.MaterialityBased on the Three Corporate Principles, which serve as MC's core philosophy, MC has continued to grow together with society by contributing to the sustainable development of society through its business activities while pursuing value creation. While continuously creating Shared Value guided by the Materiality, a set of crucial societal issues, MC will continue to strengthen its efforts towards sustainable corporate growth. Guided by this Materiality, MC will continue to strengthen its efforts towards sustainable corporate growth. Out of the six material issues relating to "Realizing a Carbon Neutral Society and Striving to Enrich Society Both Materially and Spiritually", this project's activities particularly support "Contributing to Decarbonized Societies" and "Promoting Stable, Sustainable Societies and Lifestyles".Inquiry RecipientMitsubishi CorporationTelephone:+81-3-3210-2171Source: Mitsubishi CorporationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.