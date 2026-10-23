The company aims to scale by empowering independent practitioners rather than expanding as a single organization.

Sarasota, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2026) - Visionary Healers, an education and business development company founded by Samuel B Lee, today set out the mission behind its 12-week framework for established health practitioners: to help liberate one billion souls by empowering conscious health professionals to bring their life's work into the world at scale.

Samuel B Lee, Visionary Healer Method

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The Company stated that its model is deliberately indirect. Rather than seeking to grow a single audience, Visionary Healers intends to equip independent practitioners with a signature high-ticket offer, an authentic personal brand, an organic content strategy and automated enrollment systems designed to reach their own audiences.

Samuel B Lee, Founder, Visionary Healers, commented: "The founding realization was a limitation rather than an ambition. However large my own audience became, I was still only one person."

Mr. Lee added: "We don't need one healer reaching a billion people. We need to empower thousands of healers to reach the people they were born to serve."

The Framework

The Visionary Healer Method is a 12-week business development and launch framework for established, conscious health practitioners moving from one-to-one services toward a scalable, one-to-many model. It is organized around three pillars: mission and methodology, content and distribution, and automated enrollment.

Participants work toward a clarified mission and signature methodology, a scalable signature high-ticket offer, an authentic personal brand supported by an organic content strategy, an automated enrollment system, and a launch strategy with a roadmap for scaling. The Company's stated goal is to help practitioners create and launch their signature offer and automated enrollment system in 12 weeks or less.

The Company notes that this timeline is a program objective, not a guarantee of individual results, revenue or business success. The program is educational in nature and does not constitute medical, psychological or psychiatric advice.

Target Participants

The Company identifies its participant profile as established, mission-driven, root-cause health practitioners with five or more years of professional experience, an established practice, stable income and demonstrated client results. Professions include physicians, functional medicine practitioners, nurse practitioners, chiropractors, therapists, psychologists, nutritionists, health coaches, wellness practitioners and experienced coaches.

According to the Company, this group's calendar can limit both income and impact. The opportunity is to organize existing expertise into a signature high-ticket offer, communicate it through an authentic personal brand and organic content strategy, and support growth with an automated enrollment system.

Founder Background

Samuel B Lee is an entrepreneur, educator, spiritual teacher and former medical professional. He reports building an audience of more than two million social media followers across platforms and being a five-time Skool Games winner in 2025 using content strategies and automated enrollment systems. He also founded the Eternal Life Tribe, a spiritual education community that reached 4,000 members at its peak and currently has approximately 3,500 paying members.

These figures are attributed to Mr. Lee and are not a promise of participant results.

Learn more and explore applying: https://visionaryhealermethod.com/watch-page

About Visionary Healers

Visionary Healers is an education and business development company founded by Samuel B Lee. The Company helps established health practitioners develop scalable, mission-driven educational businesses. Its flagship program, the Visionary Healer Method, is a 12-week framework covering mission and methodology, content and distribution, and automated enrollment. Further information is available at https://visionaryhealermethod.com/watch-page.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's mission, program objectives and intended outcomes. These statements reflect current expectations, not historical facts or demonstrated results. The one-billion-souls mission and the 12-week program objective are aspirations and objectives, not guarantees of participant results, revenue or business success. The Company makes no representation regarding income, healing outcomes, audience growth or business results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

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