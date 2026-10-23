Thomas Pane, MD: Is There a Best Age for a Facelift? Palm Beach Plastic Surgeon Dr. Thomas Pane Discusses Changing Patient Trends

Double board-certified plastic surgeon explains how facelift candidacy is shifting, including younger patients with facial changes after GLP-1 weight loss.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2026 / Dr. Thomas Pane , a double board-certified plastic surgeon practicing in Palm Beach Gardens, is addressing a question about facelift timing: Is there a right age for the procedure? His evaluation focuses on the changes showing in a patient's face and neck. That approach has become more relevant as younger patients seek facial surgery after significant weight loss with GLP-1 medications.

"Facelifts were traditionally associated with older patients that had mainly aging changes that wanted to look younger," Dr. Pane says. "But often now we are seeing younger people that may have been on these medications also seeking to improve their facial contour."

Dr. Thomas Pane, a double board-certified plastic surgeon in West Palm Beach, discusses changing facelift patient trends.

Why Age Is Only Part of the Picture

A facelift addresses the lower third of the face: loose skin and laxity in the jowls, jawline, and neck. These changes develop over time with sun exposure, facial expression, and the natural aging process.

Age does affect how long results may last. In general, younger patients see longer-lasting results. For patients in their 40s, results may last up to 10 years, while results for patients in their 60s may last 5 to 7 years. Aging continues after surgery, and lifestyle, bone structure, skin type, sun exposure, and heredity all influence how a result holds up.

During a consultation, Dr. Pane looks at the face itself. "What is done is an assessment of the areas of the face that are showing loss of volume or skin looseness, and we discuss the different possibilities of what can be done to reverse this and to improve them," he says.

GLP-1 Medications and a Younger Group of Patients

Weight-loss medications have added a new group of patients to facelift consultations.

"You may have heard of the GLP-1 face, which is associated with these medications used for weight loss, which are great, but it can result in loss of volume and some skin looseness," Dr. Pane says.

For patients who have lost a lot of weight and now have sagging as a result, Dr. Pane says a facelift can be a reasonable option at a younger age. These patients may not want to wait years until they reach the age traditionally considered right for a facelift.

"Regardless of the reason for seeking a facelift, the goals of the procedure remain the same," he says.

Natural Results Rather Than a Pulled Look

Dr. Pane calls the idea that facelifts leave patients looking pulled or unnatural a myth, provided the procedure is done correctly.

"Facelifts are about reversing time, making you look like a younger version of yourself," he says. "It's not about making you look unnatural, overly pulled, or anything like that."

In his technique, the deeper tissues are elevated and tightened, while the skin is trimmed rather than pulled tight. "The tension goes below where the structures are lifted and made more snug," Dr. Pane explains. "That way the results look natural. The scars aren't very noticeable and there's not a windswept or abnormal look to the result."

"I always address the deep plane of the facelift anatomy," he says. "How I do that depends a little bit on the goals and the anatomy and what you're looking to accomplish."

Depending on the patient, a facelift plan may also include skin resurfacing or added volume. Some patients have the surgical portion first and choose additional treatments later to further enhance their results.

"My approach to facelift is to have you looking natural, refreshed, vibrant, not overpulled, overdone, or anything abnormal," Dr. Pane says. "The goal is always the same. We want a result that looks natural and aligns with how you feel on the inside."

What Recovery Involves

"The good thing about this procedure is it's pretty easy to recover from," Dr. Pane says. "It's a little inconvenient. You know, you have a big heavy wrap on the first day and then we downsize that and then there's a lighter wrap that's worn for a while. It's not something that's typically painful."

Bruising and swelling usually last a few days. Patients may feel comfortable in public with makeup after about two weeks, and the face may feel normal again in about 10 to 12 weeks.

Training and Experience

Dr. Pane graduated from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine. He completed a five-year general surgery residency at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, affiliated with Tufts University School of Medicine. He then trained for two years in plastic surgery at Detroit Medical Center and Wayne State University, serving as chief resident in his final year.

He earned American Board of Surgery certification in 2003 and is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. He is also certified by the National Board of Physicians and Surgeons in surgery and plastic surgery. After starting his practice in Newport, Rhode Island, he moved to South Florida in 2006.

"I learned from some really expert people when I was in my training, and I've refined those techniques over the years," Dr. Pane says.

He posts educational videos on facelift candidacy, technique, and recovery on his Instagram account.

About Thomas Pane, MD, Plastic Surgery

Thomas Pane, MD, Plastic Surgery is located at 4360 Northlake Boulevard, Suite 106, in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. The practice provides aesthetic plastic surgery of the face, breast, and body, with treatment planning based on each patient's anatomy, goals, and medical history. Prospective patients can contact the practice or call 561-422-4116 to schedule a consultation.

Contact Information

Dr. Thomas Pane

4360 Northlake Boulevard, Suite 106

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Phone: 561-422-4116

acplasticsurg.com

SOURCE: Thomas Pane, MD

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/is-there-a-best-age-for-a-facelift-palm-beach-plastic-surgeon-dr.-tho-1240095