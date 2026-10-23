TikaMobile Releases TikaSpeaker Bureau, Speaker Bureau Software With Fair Market Value Controls Built In

Compliance Moves From After-the-Fact Audits to Real-Time Control, With Every Speaker Payment Checked Against the FMV Cap Before It Goes Out

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2026 / TikaMobile today released TikaSpeaker Bureau, speaker bureau software for pharmaceutical and medical device companies that run their own programs for healthcare professionals (HCPs), from speaker programs and advisory boards to dinner programs and grand rounds. Previously part of TikaMSL, it brings the full program lifecycle into one place and checks every payment against the speaker's fair market value (FMV) cap before it is approved. TikaSpeaker Bureau is part of TikaMobile's Medical Affairs OS, a connected set of products built for Medical Affairs teams.

For many companies, FMV compliance still relies on periodic reviews of spend that surface problems only once the money is gone.

TikaSpeaker Bureau handles every program from onboarding through payment:

FMV Caps Enforced at Approval: Payments are checked against company-set caps, with a warning at 80 percent and a block at 100 percent.

Payments are checked against company-set caps, with a warning at 80 percent and a block at 100 percent. Exceptions Reviewed by Compliance: Any payment over the cap needs a recorded sign-off from a compliance officer.

Any payment over the cap needs a recorded sign-off from a compliance officer. Speaker Onboarding and Contracts: Credentials, training, and contracts live on each speaker profile, with e-signature through DocuSign or Dropbox Sign.

Credentials, training, and contracts live on each speaker profile, with e-signature through DocuSign or Dropbox Sign. Invoices Built From the Event: Invoices are calculated from the completed program, and speakers confirm them through an HCP portal.

"Compliance shouldn't depend on finding problems in a quarterly review," said Manish Sharma, CEO of TikaMobile. "The future of speaker programs is control at the moment of approval, and that is what TikaSpeaker Bureau delivers. Medical Affairs and compliance teams can be confident that every payment has been checked against the limit before it goes out."

TikaSpeaker Bureau runs with TikaMSL or alongside a company's existing CRM. Coverage of scientific congresses is handled in TikaConference .

TikaSpeaker Bureau is available now. For more information, visit tikamobile.com/medical-affairs/speaker-bureau . To request a demo, visit lp.tikamobile.com/demo .

About TikaMobile

TikaMobile develops life sciences CRM and Medical Affairs platform software for pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies. Its products include TikaMSL, its MSL CRM for field medical teams, as well as TikaInsights, TikaMedInfo, TikaConference, TikaSpeaker Bureau, TikaEvidence and Studies, TikaValue and Outcomes, and TikaMarket Access. The products can be used together or alongside a company's existing CRM. TikaMobile is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit www.tikamobile.com .

Media contact

Manish Sharma, CEO, TikaMobile

MSharma@TikaMobile.com

+1 (646) 650-5545485 Madison Ave, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10022

SOURCE: TikaMobile

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tikamobile-releases-tikaspeaker-bureau-speaker-bureau-software-wi-1240625