Xtransfer Limited: XTransfer Debuts at Money20/20 USA Accelerate Expansion into Latin American Markets

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XTransfer, the world's leading B2B cross-border trade payment platform, made its debut at Money20/20 USA 2026 in Las Vegas as a 4-star sponsor, showcasing how it connects banks and financial institutions with foreign trade SME to enjoy efficient, secure, and seamless cross-border payment services.





Beyond the U.S. market, XTransfer's debut at Money20/20 USA underscores its accelerating expansion into Latin America. The company has recently completed registration with Chile's Unidad de Análisis Financiero (UAF), laying the compliance foundation to serve SMEs across the region and extending its network of licensed operations.

During the show, XTransfer demonstrated its financial institution (FI) partnership model, under which institutions participate as co-builders, contributing local collections, local payouts, and FX capabilities while leveraging XTransfer's network of over one million registered SMEs to reach underserved markets, and as users, accessing Pay-to-China, Local Collection, and Local Payout through the XTransfer API.

Discussions throughout the event centred on a shared challenge: helping international SMEs, particularly in emerging markets, manage limited access to foreign currency, settlement delays and fragmented payment arrangements, and gain access to regulated, affordable cross-border payment channels as a practical alternative to informal arrangements.

XTransfer also hosted a fireside chat, "How AI and Cloud Are Transforming B2B Payments", convening senior leaders from J.P. Morgan, Standard Chartered and Localpayment alongside XTransfer. The session explored where AI delivers the most value today in the structural complexity of B2B payments.

After the event, XTransfer will continue developing its AI-enabled risk capabilities, working with financial institutions and engaging constructively with regulators and central banks to build a secure, transparent, and efficient cross-border payments ecosystem for global trade.

About XTransfer

XTransfer is the world's largest B2B cross-border trade payment platform with over US$60 billion TPV in 2025, according to CIC. Founded in 2017 as one of the first payment platforms worldwide dedicated to B2B cross-border trade, we serve the largest customer base of over 1,000,000 registered SMEs globally. We connect top-tier financial institutions directly to SMEs, the backbone of global trade, giving businesses of every size access to the same secure, compliant and seamless payment infrastructure once reserved for multinationals.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ea39c24-d9a4-4aee-b780-71ed2c123a5f

Contact Maggie Ng Maggie.ng@xtransfer.com