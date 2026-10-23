Kolter Homes Earns Three Honors in 2026 Charlotte Parade of Homes

The award-winning Gloria, Nina and Madison floorplans highlight distinctive home design, personalization and an engaging 55+ lifestyle at two Cresswind communities near Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2026 / Kolter Homes, an award-winning homebuilder creating distinctive communities across the Southeast, has earned three honors in the 2026 Charlotte Parade of Homes for its home designs at Cresswind at Rocky River in Locust, North Carolina, and Cresswind Wesley Chapel near Charlotte. The awards recognize innovative home designs within two of the region's 55+ communities.

The Gloria floorplan at Cresswind at Rocky River received a Silver Award, while the Nina at Rocky River and the Madison at Cresswind Wesley Chapel each earned Bronze Awards. The honors reflect Kolter Homes' emphasis on architectural character, everyday livability and personalized design.

"We're incredibly proud to see three of our home designs recognized in this year's Charlotte Parade of Homes," said Mike McLendon, Division President of Kolter Homes. "Each award is a testament to the creativity, attention to detail and craftsmanship that go into every Kolter home. What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that these designs offer more than beautiful spaces. They give homeowners the freedom to personalize their homes and enjoy a lifestyle that's truly their own."

Three Award-Winning Home Designs Near Charlotte

The recognized floorplans offer distinct approaches to modern living, with inviting gathering areas, private retreats and flexible spaces that complement a variety of lifestyles.

At Cresswind at Rocky River, the Gloria, a Silver Award recipient, offers approximately 1,875 square feet of base living area. Its distinctive kitchen-front layout opens to the main living spaces, while a private owner's suite and versatile flex room bring comfort and flexibility to the design.

The Nina, a Bronze Award recipient, features approximately 2,365 square feet of base living area, with three bedrooms, three baths and a flex space. Generous gathering areas balance well-appointed private spaces, offering room to entertain, welcome guests and unwind.

At Cresswind Wesley Chapel, the Madison, a Bronze Award recipient, offers approximately 2,281 square feet of base living area. An expansive island kitchen anchors the Great Room and dining area, while three bedrooms, three baths and a flex space add versatility. The owner's suite is situated toward the rear of the home for added privacy.

Each floorplan offers structural options and personalization opportunities, allowing individual tastes and preferences to shape the finished home.

Cresswind at Rocky River: New Construction Homes in Locust, NC

Located in Locust, North Carolina, Cresswind at Rocky River offers new construction single-family homes near Charlotte within a 55+ community that blends resort-style living with small-town charm.

The future resident-exclusive Club Cresswind will feature a resort-style pool and spa, restaurant and bar, EGYM-powered fitness center, wellness spaces and a pickleball complex with more than 30 courts. A full-time Lifestyle Director will bring residents together through clubs, events and activities inspired by their interests.

The award-winning Gloria and Nina are among 10 distinct floorplans showcased in designer-decorated model homes, with flexible layouts and extensive personalization options. A selection of Move-In Ready Homes is also available for those looking to experience the Cresswind lifestyle sooner.

Cresswind Wesley Chapel: Resort-Style 55+ Living Near Charlotte

Located in Union County, North Carolina, near Waverly, Waxhaw and Charlotte, Cresswind Wesley Chapel offers new single-family homes in one of the area's most desirable suburban settings. Personalized home designs established resort-style amenities and convenient access to shopping, dining and entertainment create an inviting setting for 55+ living.

At Club Cresswind, residents can begin their mornings with an invigorating workout, challenge neighbors to a friendly match on the pickleball or tennis courts, unwind with a refreshing swim or spend leisurely afternoons relaxing poolside. Beyond the amenities, a full-time Lifestyle Director cultivates a vibrant sense of community through a thoughtfully curated calendar of clubs, social gatherings and special events that inspire new friendships and shared experiences throughout the year.

The award-winning Madison is among the community's available floorplans, with flexible designs and opportunities for personalization. A selection of Move-In Ready Homes also offers a more immediate path to enjoying the Cresswind lifestyle.

Award-Winning Design, Made Personal

Beyond the recognition, these three award-winning floorplans reflect a defining part of the Kolter Homes experience: the opportunity to create a home that feels distinctly personal.

Through the Kolter Homes Ultimate Design Studio, homebuyers receive one-on-one guidance from a dedicated design professional when selecting cabinetry, flooring, fixtures and finishes. Available structural options provide additional flexibility to suit individual needs and preferences.

Explore the award-winning Gloria and Nina floorplans at Cresswind at Rocky River and the Madison at Cresswind Wesley Chapel to discover new homes near Charlotte, community amenities and opportunities to personalize a new Kolter home.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

Kolter Homes remains dedicated to its mission of helping homebuyers find their perfect home and enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle. These awards underscore the company's commitment to quality, design, and customer satisfaction. The company expresses its heartfelt appreciation to Eliant for this recognition and extends its gratitude to its homebuyers and residents for their continued trust and support.

Contacts

Christina Grayson

Senior Vice President of Marketing and Lifestyle

cgrayson@kolterhomes.com

SOURCE: Kolter Homes

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/kolter-homes-earns-three-honors-in-2026-charlotte-parade-of-homes-1236008