Hop-on, Inc.: Hop-on's Digitalage Targets Enterprise Licensing for AI-Assisted Moderation Technology

Former Nokia licensing executive Robert T. Braun joins industry leaders at IAM Live as Digitalage prepares its first enterprise-licensing candidate and creator-platform launch

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2026 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID:HPNN) today identified AI-assisted text moderation as the first technology its wholly owned subsidiary, Digitalage, Inc., is preparing for enterprise evaluation and potential licensing. The initiative outlines a second prospective commercialization channel alongside Digitalage's creator-facing media platform.

Digitalage's strategy is to operate its underlying media infrastructure within its creator ecosystem while preparing selected technologies for licensing to outside platforms, developers and enterprises through APIs and negotiated commercial agreements.

The announcement follows Digitalage Chief Executive Officer Robert T. Braun's participation at IAM Live: Patent Transactions 2026, held October 22 in San Diego.

The event marked Braun's first IAM appearance representing Digitalage as CEO following his appointment in September 2026. Braun and Hop-on Chairman and CEO Peter Michaels also held preliminary discussions with industry participants regarding technology licensing, intellectual-property commercialization and potential strategic relationships. No agreements were announced.

"Digitalage was created for creators, but not as a one-use system," said Peter Michaels, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hop-on and Founder and Chairman of Digitalage. "The infrastructure we're developing to manage, protect and monetize digital media is designed to serve businesses well beyond our own creator ecosystem. Our objective is to build it, prove it and turn the components that solve real problems into commercial opportunities."

AI-Assisted Moderation: First Enterprise Licensing Priority

Digitalage's initial enterprise licensing candidate is an AI-assisted text-moderation engine designed to analyze live chat, comments and creator interactions, identifying content that warrants review.

The company is developing optimized AI models and API integration capabilities intended to allow organizations to incorporate moderation into their existing applications and operational workflows.

The technology is approaching demonstration readiness. Near-term priorities are completing the demonstration, validating operating performance and evaluating integration requirements with prospective pilot partners. Digitalage welcomes inquiries from organizations interested in exploring potential pilot deployments.

Additional capabilities under development and evaluation include visual and video content protection, live-media infrastructure and digital rights-management workflows.

Robert Braun: Turning Intellectual Property Into Commercial Value

At IAM Live, Braun participated in the session "SEP Licensing Strategies That Maximise Returns" alongside Kent Baker, IP Adviser at TRASNA, and Roberto Ribeiro, Partner at DANIEL.

The discussion addressed licensing negotiations, cross-industry standard-essential patent disputes and fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) licensing structures.

Braun brings more than 20 years of international intellectual-property licensing experience, including nearly 12 years at Nokia, where he led patent-licensing strategy across the Americas and portions of Asia.

Digitalage's enterprise initiative concerns its own media technologies and associated intellectual-property rights.

"Licensing starts with identifying a problem worth solving and demonstrating that your technology delivers value," said Braun. "Digitalage is developing capabilities with applications beyond our own platform. Our priority is to validate those technologies, protect the underlying rights and build commercial relationships that can create long-term value."

Creator Launch and Enterprise Commercialization

Digitalage continues to advance its creator-facing platform, including live broadcasting, paid viewer access, replays, content libraries, creator controls and monetization.

As announced October 21, the company is targeting an expanded creator Alpha in November, broader Beta testing in early December and commercial availability in the United States, Canada and Mexico before December 31, 2026.

Digitalage's creator ecosystem is intended to provide a real-world operating environment for its infrastructure. The company's next major operational objective is to validate the complete paid-media transaction workflow, from live broadcast and viewer purchase through replay availability and accurate creator settlement.

The launch remains dependent on successful testing, financing, payment readiness and applicable approvals.

Digitalage's enterprise licensing initiative complements these activities by creating an additional potential revenue opportunity from selected components of the company's underlying technology.

Future commercial arrangements will depend on technology validation, applicable intellectual-property rights and definitive agreements. No licensing revenue is being announced in connection with the IAM event.

About Hop-on, Inc. and Digitalage

Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID:HPNN) is a publicly traded technology company and parent of Digitalage, Inc.

Digitalage is developing AI-assisted media infrastructure for live and recorded content, creator monetization, content moderation, verification, rights management and distribution. Its technology strategy centers on connecting digital content with its identity, permissions, ownership information and commercial rights.

Digitalage: Ingest - Protect - Monetize.

For additional information, visit www.digitalage.com and www.hop-on.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements concerning Digitalage's enterprise licensing strategy, technology development, demonstration readiness, potential pilot programs, commercial partnerships, intellectual-property rights, creator onboarding, strategic discussions and anticipated commercial launch.

Actual results may differ materially due to engineering and testing outcomes, financing availability, intellectual-property protection, third-party dependencies, payment-processing readiness, regulatory requirements, commercial negotiations, competition and market adoption. Potential licensing opportunities may not result in agreements or revenue, and planned launch dates may change.

Hop-on undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor & Media Contact

Peter Michaels, Sr.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hop-on, Inc.

949-756-9008

peter@hop-on.com

SOURCE: Hop-on, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hop-ons-digitalage-targets-enterprise-licensing-for-ai-assisted-m-1240647