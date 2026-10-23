- AMTD Digital's digital investments portfolio continue to grow, with the investment into EleBank, AMTD Group as co-founder, seeing important developments of having the first Physical Store officially opens, all-new online-to-offline digital banking service experience and accompanying Hong Kong people on the journey from "earning interest" to "growing wealth". This represents the first digital bank in Hong Kong history to lease a ground-floor physical branch storefront, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of digital banking towards an integrated online and offline integrated service model.
- Total assets grew by 23.2% to US$1.2 billion (US$9.4/share); and Net asset value strengthened to US$630.6 million (US$5.0/share)
- Revenue from contracts with customers increased to US$26.4 million
- Successfully completed the strategic acquisition of a premier hotel property in New York
AMTD Digital Inc. ("AMTD Digital" or the "Company", NYSE: HKD), a NYSE listed company and also a comprehensive digital solutions and global hospitality and VIP services platform headquartered in France, announces its unaudited financial results for the six months ended April 30, 2026.
Highlights of Half Year Financial Results
- Our revenue from contracts with customers for the six months ended April 30, 2026 increased to US$26.4 million, compared to US$25.3 million in the comparable period of 2025. This steady growth demonstrates our resilience and the successful integration of our core operating businesses.
- During the period, the Company successfully completed the strategic acquisition of a premier hotel property in New York (AMTD IDEA Tribeca Hotel). This acquisition establishes our presence in a high-barrier-to-entry market and serves as a key driver for our expanding hospitality and VIP services segment.
- We recorded total revenue of US$63.8 million for the six months ended April 30, 2026, which includes US$37.4 million in positive fair value changes on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss.
- The Company maintains a highly robust balance sheet, with total assets expanding by 23.2% to reach US$1.2 billion (US$1,176.9 million) as of April 30, 2026.
Statement from Senior Management:
Xavier Zee, Chief Financial Officer, said "I am pleased to report that the Group has further enriched its hospitality portfolio following acquisitions of hotels in 4 international cities, namely New York, London, Perth and Kuala Lumpur, during the half year period and up to this announcement date. We continuously see strong momentum in this strategic sector and are heartened for the solid hospitality results after the acquisitions. We also see that there are many collaboration opportunities and synergies between our IP related business and this hospitality arm, which will bring in more revenue streams for the Group."
Financial Results for the Six Months Ended April 30, 2026
Revenue
Our total revenue for the six months ended April 30, 2026 was US$63.8 million, compared with US$73.2 million recorded for the comparable period in 2025. The components of our revenue are as follows:
- Revenue from contracts with customers increased to US$26.4 million for the six months ended April 30, 2026, compared to US$25.3 million for the comparable period in 2025. This growth was primarily driven by the steady performance of our media and entertainment segment and the expansion of our hotel operations, including the newly acquired New York hotel property.
- Net fair value changes on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss was a gain of US$37.4 million for the six months ended April 30, 2026, compared to a gain of US$47.5 million in the comparable period of 2025. The change reflects the unrealized gains on our investment portfolio during the current period.
Employee Benefit Expense
Staff costs for the six months ended April 30, 2026 decreased to US$5.6 million, compared to US$8.6 million in the comparable period in 2025, reflecting optimized operational efficiencies across the Group.
Depreciation and Amortization
Depreciation and amortization for the six months ended April 30, 2026 increased to US$5.0 million, compared to US$4.7 million in the same period in the prior year. This increase is primarily attributable to the addition of the New York hotel property to our real estate portfolio.
Finance Costs
Finance costs for the six months ended April 30, 2026 decreased by 24.9% to US$4.6 million, compared to US$6.1 million in the comparable period in 2025.
Other Expenses
Other expenses for the six months ended April 30, 2026 increased to US$13.0 million, compared to US$11.0 million in the comparable period in 2025. This increase is primarily attributable to the additional operating costs associated with our expanded hotel operations, including the newly acquired New York property.
Other Income
Other income increased to US$12.5 million for the six months ended April 30, 2026, compared to US$10.7 million for the comparable period in 2025, mainly due to higher interest income driven by an increase in outstanding balances owed by group companies during the current period.
Profit For the Period
Profit for the six months ended April 30, 2026 was US$42.4 million, compared to US$51.5 million in the comparable period in 2025. The change is primarily the result of a lower unrealized fair value gain on financial assets and higher income tax expenses (US$4.0 million in 2026 compared to US$0.8 million in 2025), offset by steady growth in our core operating businesses.
Financial Position and Balance Sheet Analysis
The Group's financial position expanded significantly during the six months ended April 30, 2026, reflecting the successful execution of our strategic acquisition in the hospitality sector.
- Total assets increased by 23.2% to US$1.2 billion (US$1,176.9 million) as of April 30, 2026, compared to US$955.4 million as of October 31, 2025. This was largely driven by an increase in Property, Plant and Equipment (from US$293.1 million to US$359.7 million) due to the New York hotel acquisition, as well as an increase in non-current financial assets at FVTPL, primarily representing approximately US$150 million of net proceeds from the TGE SPAC initial public offering held in a restricted Trust Account and invested in money market funds.
- Total liabilities increased to US$395.0 million from US$351.7 million, primarily reflecting an increase in non-current bank borrowings utilized to support our real estate expansion.
- Total equity strengthened to US$630.6 million, up from US$603.7 million at the end of October 2025, supported by the comprehensive income generated during the period.
Subsequent events
Subsequent to the reporting period ended April 30, 2026, the Group successfully completed the acquisition of three additional premier hotel properties to further scale its global hospitality footprint:
- Australia: On May 29, 2026, the Group completed the acquisition of a 50% equity interest in the entities owning and operating The Ritz-Carlton, Perth (number 100 The Ritz-Carlton globally).
- Southeast Asia: On May 29, 2026, the Group completed the acquisition of a 100% equity interest in the entities owning an 80% effective interest in the Upper View Regalia Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
- United Kingdom: On June 2, 2026, the Group completed the acquisition of a 100% equity interest in the entities owning and operating the AMTD Dao by Dorsett Hornsey hotel in London.
These acquisitions are in line with the Group's ongoing strategy to expand its footprint in key international gateway cities, diversify its asset portfolio, and increase recurring revenue streams.
About AMTD Digital Inc.
AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform headquartered in France. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates key business lines including digital media, content and marketing services, investments as well as hospitality and VIP services. For AMTD Digital's announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD Digital Inc. are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD Digital Inc. with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and AMTD Digital Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
AMTD DIGITAL INC.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2025 AND 2026
Six months ended April 30,
2025
2026
US$'000
US$'000
(unaudited)
Revenue from contracts with customers
25,310
26,398
Dividend income
352
Changes in fair value on financial assets measured at fair value through profit or loss
47,498
37,428
Total revenue
73,160
63,826
Other income
10,664
12,450
Other gains and losses, net
(336
83
Employee benefits expense
(8,633
(5,601
Advertising and promotion expense
(331
(1,123
Premises and office expenses
(108
(57
Legal and professional fee
(394
(629
Depreciation and amortization
(4,653
(5,008
Finance costs
(6,100
(4,582
Other expenses
(10,996
(13,008
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
52,273
46,351
Income tax expense
(811
(3,954
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
51,462
42,397
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (EXPENSES)
Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
828
(729
Item that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Exchange differences arising on translation of foreign operations
360
(5,202
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (EXPENSE) FOR THE PERIOD
1,188
(5,931
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
52,650
36,466
Profit for the period attributable to:
Owners of the company
27,072
23,600
Non-controlling interests
24,390
18,797
51,462
42,397
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:
Owners of the company
28,213
17,377
Non-controlling interests
24,437
19,089
52,650
36,466
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic (US$)
0.22
0.19
Diluted (US$)
0.22
0.19
AMTD DIGITAL INC.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT OCTOBER 31, 2025 AND APRIL 30, 2026
October 31,
April 30,
US$'000
US$'000
(audited)
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Accounts receivable
11,834
10,207
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
4,466
6,774
Amount due from AMTD Group
250,731
132,237
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
7,987
7,920
Cash and bank balances
46,363
41,740
Total current assets
321,381
198,878
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
293,140
359,735
Intangible assets
119,311
118,308
Deposits
72,561
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
221,532
427,395
Total non-current assets
633,983
977,999
Total assets
955,364
1,176,877
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
5,486
5,815
Other payables and accruals
9,831
13,712
Bank borrowings
83,305
5,339
Amounts due to non-controlling shareholders
64,197
61,685
Contract liabilities
664
429
Income tax payable
3,483
3,655
Total current liabilities
166,966
90,635
Non-current liabilities
Bank borrowings
176,818
290,105
Provision for replacement of hotel properties
2,266
2,648
Deferred underwriting commissions
6,000
Deferred tax liabilities
5,655
5,607
Total non-current liabilities
184,739
304,360
Total liabilities
351,705
394,995
Commitments and Contingencies
Redeemable shares issued by TGE Value Creative Solutions Corp. ("TGE SPAC")
151,321
Equity
Share capital
13
13
Treasury shares
(295,719
(295,719
Reserves
559,348
564,544
Total equity attributable to owners of the Company
263,642
268,838
Warrants
2,145
5,764
Non-controlling interests
337,872
355,959
Total equity
603,659
630,561
Total liabilities, redeemable shares issued by TGE SPAC and equity
955,364
1,176,877
less than US$1,000.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261023358485/en/
Contacts:
IR Office
AMTD Digital Inc.
EMAIL: ir@amtdigital.net
Phone: +33 (0)1 42 36 45 97