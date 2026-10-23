Algo Grande Copper Corp.: Algo Grande Commissions Independent NI 43-101 Update to Capture First Year of Progress at Adelita

• First year on the record: Algo Grande has engaged Addison Mining Services ("Addison") to update the NI 43-101 technical report on the 100%-owned Adelita Project in Sonora, Mexico.

• Independent Qualified Person on site: James Hogg (MSc, BSc, MAIG), CEO and Principal Geologist of Addison, visited the project from October 11 to 15, 2026 with João Rocha, EurGeol, VP Exploration, covering the principal targets, the core shack and field procedures.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2026 / Algo Grande Copper Corp. ("Algo Grande" or the "Company") (TSXV:ALGR)(OTCID:ALGRF)(FRA:KM00) announces that it has engaged Addison Mining Services ("Addison"), a London, UK-based geological and mining consultancy, to update the technical report prepared under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") on its 100%-owned Adelita Project in Sonora, Mexico (the "Technical Report Update").

Founded in 2014, Addison has completed more than 250 projects for over 140 clients worldwide. Its CEO and Principal Geologist, James Hogg, has more than 20 years of experience, including NI 43-101 reporting for TSX-listed companies, and acts as a Qualified Person for porphyry-related deposits, with experience in copper and in Mexico.

The current technical report has an effective date of August 15, 2025. Since acquiring Adelita in December 2025, Algo Grande has significantly advanced the project through the completion of the Phase I diamond drill program (four holes totalling 1,998 metres at Cerro Grande); a property-wide surface prospecting campaign in January 2026 (49 rock samples); the ongoing Phase II diamond drill program, which commenced in June 2026 and to date comprises approximately 4,000 metres in nine holes; UAV magnetic surveys; district-scale geological mapping; definition of the Mezquital porphyry target; a five-year surface access agreement with the Ejido Palos Chinos covering approximately 1,796 hectares, executed on September 30, 2026; and the commencement of a ground gravity survey of approximately 1,296 stations across Mezquital, Cerro Grande, Cerro Potrero and Las Trancas in October 2026. The Technical Report Update will bring the technical record up to date with this work.

Enrico Gay, CEO of Algo Grande Copper Corp., commented: "Adelita has been materially advanced in less than a year of operations, and we are proud of what our team has delivered. Updating the technical report ensures the record reflects where the project stands today."

Qualified Person Site Visit

From October 11 to 15, 2026, Mr. Hogg visited the Adelita Project with Mr. Rocha. The visit covered the Company's principal targets, including Cerro Grande, Cerro Potrero and Potrero South, Las Trancas and Mezquital. Mr. Hogg also inspected the core shack in Navojoa and field operations, and reviewed the Company's procedures for core handling and processing. The visit satisfies the personal inspection requirement under NI 43-101 for the Qualified Person responsible for the report.

The Company will file the Technical Report Update on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca upon completion.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by João Rocha, EurGeol, VP Exploration of the Company, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Rocha is not independent of the Company.

Mr. James Hogg (MSc, BSc, MAIG), CEO and Principal Geologist of Addison, is the Qualified Person responsible for the Technical Report Update and is independent of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101. The Technical Report Update has not yet been prepared, and no conclusions of the Qualified Person are expressed or implied by this news release.

About Algo Grande Copper Corp.

Algo Grande Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company advancing the Adelita Project, a district-scale, multi-system copper-silver-gold opportunity positioned in the prolific Arizona-Sonora copper belt. The 5,895-hectare Adelita Project is anchored by the high-grade Cerro Grande Cu-Au-Ag skarn discovery, which exhibits strong geophysical continuity along a defined corridor extending over 7 kilometres. Reprocessing of legacy geophysical data and field mapping indicate that a potential porphyry system may occur at depth, suggesting a skarn-porphyry mineralization model comparable to deposits elsewhere in northwestern Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF ALGO GRANDE COPPER CORP.

Enrico Gay

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

E-mail: info@algo-grande.com

Website: www.algo-grande.com

+1 (778) 907-2547

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Algo Grande to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the scope, timing, completion and filing of the Technical Report Update, the data to be incorporated into it, the conclusions of the Qualified Person, the Company's exploration targets and geological model including the porphyry model, future exploration and drill programs, and those listed in filings made by Algo Grande with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities (which may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca). Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Algo Grande's management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on Algo Grande's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Algo Grande does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information, events, results, circumstances or otherwise after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law including securities laws.

SOURCE: Algo Grande Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/algo-grande-commissions-independent-ni-43-101-update-to-capture-first-year-of-pro-1240723