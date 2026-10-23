Aberdeen Multi-Market Income Fund (MMT) Announces Upcoming 1-for-4 Reverse Stock Split

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees of Aberdeen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE: MMT) has approved a 1-for-4 reverse stock split of the Fund's issued and outstanding common shares, effective prior to the opening of trading on November 9, 2026.

The Board approved the reverse stock split to increase the Fund's per-share market price. The Board believes a higher share price may reduce certain trading and administrative frictions associated with lower-priced securities, increase the Fund's suitability for certain investment platforms and intermediary programs, and better align the Fund's share price with industry trading conventions.

The aggregate value of a shareholder's investment is not expected to change solely as a result of the reverse stock split, although the market value of Fund shares will continue to fluctuate based on market conditions.

Under the terms of the transaction, every four common shares will be consolidated into one common share. No fractional shares will be issued; fractional share entitlements will be aggregated and sold, with the net proceeds distributed to affected shareholders. The transaction will apply equally to all shareholders and will not affect any shareholder's proportionate ownership interest, other than minor adjustments resulting from the treatment of fractional shares.

Following the transaction, the Fund's common shares will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol MMT. A new CUSIP number will be assigned to the Fund.

Transaction Details

Ticker MMT (unchanged) Reverse Split Ratio 1-for-4 Effective / Split-Adjusted Trading Date November 9, 2026, prior to the opening of trading Old CUSIP 552737108 New CUSIP 552737207

The reverse stock split will not alter the Fund's managed distribution policy. The Fund will continue to pay monthly distributions at an annualized rate equal to 11.00% of the Fund's average daily net asset value for the previous month-end prior to the declaration date. The percentage of net asset value used to determine distributions will remain unchanged following the reverse stock split. However, because fewer shares will be outstanding following the reverse stock split, the distribution paid on a per-share basis is expected to increase proportionately, while the overall distribution rate remains unchanged.

Shareholders holding shares through a brokerage account will generally have their holdings adjusted automatically. Shareholders holding physical share certificates or those with questions regarding their account should contact the Fund's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company, N.A. Please refer to the contact details at the end of this release.

Important Information

Shares of closed-end funds are listed for trading on national securities exchanges and are bought and sold in the secondary market. The market price of a fund's shares is determined by supply and demand and may be greater than (a "premium") or less than (a "discount") the fund's net asset value (NAV). A fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate, and investors may receive more or less than their original investment upon the sale of shares. There is no assurance that a fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

The trading price of a closed-end fund's shares may be influenced by various factors, including market conditions, investor sentiment, and other external forces, and is not directly controlled by the fund, its Board of Trustees, or its investment adviser. As a result, shares may trade at a premium to or discount from NAV at any given time. A premium to NAV may not be sustained, and a discount to NAV may increase or decrease over time. Investors should consider these risks when purchasing or selling closed-end fund shares.

Shareholders whose fund shares trade at a premium to NAV and who participate in the fund's dividend reinvestment plan should be aware that distributions may be reinvested at prices above NAV, which may adversely affect investment results.

About Aberdeen Investments

Aberdeen Investments Global is the trade name of Aberdeen's investments business, herein referred to as "Aberdeen Investments" or "Aberdeen". In the United States, Aberdeen Investments refers to the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Limited, and abrdn Asia Limited.

Aberdeen Investments is among the world's largest asset managers, with decades of experience overseeing closed-end funds dating back to the 1980s. As of June 30, 2026, the firm had approximately $527 billion in assets under management. Closed-end funds represent a core component of Aberdeen Investments' client franchise in both the U.S. and global markets. Aberdeen and its affiliates currently manage 28 closed-end funds - 17 available in the U.S. and 11 outside the U.S. - totaling $28.3 billion in assets as of June 30, 2026.

For Shareholders Holding Shares Directly with the Fund (Non-Brokerage Accounts):

Computershare Trust Company, N.A.

1-800-647-0584

Investor Center

For Shareholders Holding Shares Through a Brokerage Account:

Please contact your financial advisor, broker, or the brokerage firm through which your shares are held.

SOURCE Aberdeen Multi-Market Income Fund