From Private Credit to Fusion Power: New to The Street Show #777 Premieres Tonight on Bloomberg Television

Stewards Investment Capital, BioVie, FreeCast and American Fusion Headline a Four-Region Broadcast Across the U.S., Latin America, MENA and Southeast Asia

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2026 / Where capital flows, how disease is treated, how entertainment reaches the screen and how the world is powered are all being rewritten at once. Tonight, New to The Street brings four companies working at each of those frontiers to a global business audience as Show #777 premieres at 6:30 p.m. ET on Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming, with distribution across the United States, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Southeast Asia.

Hosted by Jane King and opening from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Show #777 features executive conversations with Bilal Adam, Chief Executive Officer of Stewards Investment Capital; Cuong Do, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI); William "Bill" Mobley, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of FreeCast, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAST); and Brent Nelson, Executive Chairman of American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB:AMFN).

"Show #777 is about builders who see what others miss," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "An investment firm bridging developed and emerging markets. A biotech reporting what it believes is a first in long COVID. A software company turning connections into media businesses. And a fusion company that says it can simply sell power. These are the stories our audience in every region tunes in for. No politics. No current events. Only Opportunities To Consider."

Inside Show #777

Stewards Investment Capital CEO Bilal Adam Discusses Global Investing, Private Credit and Nasdaq Growth

Bilal Adam, CEO of Stewards Investment Capital, joins Jane King to discuss the firm's international investment strategy, private credit solutions, and commitment to financial inclusion.

With activities spanning South Africa, Mauritius, the United States, and Monaco, Stewards Investment Capital focuses on investment opportunities designed to deliver competitive risk-adjusted returns while supporting economic development.

Adam discusses the firm's investment philosophy and its relationship with Nasdaq-listed Stewards Inc. (Nasdaq:SWRD), a U.S.-based diversified financial platform led by CEO and President Shaun Quin. He also highlights telecommunications infrastructure investments aimed at expanding connectivity and financial inclusion in underserved African communities.

The conversation explores how Stewards Investment Capital provides institutional investors, pension funds, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals with access to private credit, portfolio diversification, and international investment opportunities.

Adam also discusses Mauritius as an international financial hub, the growth of Stewards Inc.'s U.S. business, and the significance of the company's recent Nasdaq Opening Bell ceremony.

Looking ahead, he shares his perspective on investment opportunities across developed and emerging markets and Stewards Investment Capital's long-term vision. Learn more at stewardsinvestment.com.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI): New Long COVID and Parkinson's Data Take Center Stage

President and CEO Cuong Do reports that BioVie presented results from its ADDRESS-LC trial in long COVID and its SUNRISE-PD trial in Parkinson's disease at the American Neurological Association annual meeting, with the findings published in the peer-reviewed Annals of Neurology. Do says patients treated with investigational oral therapy bezisterim who entered the long COVID trial with a high symptom burden showed clinically relevant and statistically significant improvements in fatigue, malaise and cognitive impairment, or "brain fog."

"This is the first trial that has ever shown to have any impact on long COVID neurological symptoms," Do said, noting that all 12 advisors who reviewed the results urged the company to move quickly to a confirmatory Phase 3 trial. Do says BioVie has been invited to present at the NIH's next RECOVER annual meeting and is seeking a meeting with the FDA on Phase 3 trial design. These findings require confirmation in a Phase 3 trial. Learn more at biovie.com.

FreeCast, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAST): "The Connection Is Just the Beginning"

Founder and CEO William Mobley explains why FreeCast is "not another streaming service." Instead, the company provides the software infrastructure that lets telecom companies, wireless carriers, internet providers, satellite companies and membership organizations launch their own branded entertainment hubs, offering free television, premium subscriptions, sports, advertising and commerce. "They bring the customers," Mobley said. "We bring the media and monetization technology."

Mobley introduces PEAC, FreeCast's metric for "partner-enabled addressable customers," which measures potential distribution reach through enterprise agreements. He is clear that PEAC does not represent active users, paying subscribers or confirmed revenue, and describes the company's job as converting that reach into activated users, transactions and, ultimately, revenue across advertising, subscriptions, pay-per-view, live sports, rentals and commerce. Learn more at freecast.com.

American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB:AMFN): "Basically, We Sell Power"

Executive Chairman Brent Nelson walks viewers through the Texatron Fusion Engine, an aneutronic fusion platform designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, defense and grid-constrained applications. Nelson describes 12 engine models using a deuterium and helium-3 fuel cycle that produces helium-4, with no radioactive waste and no meltdown risk. Using pulsed magnetic confinement created with electricity rather than external magnets, the system harvests excess electrons directly as electrical current for data centers, remote industry, hospitals and medical centers.

"Fusion has been coming for 70 years," Nelson said. "We think that we're the first ones to crack that commercial nut." Learn more at americanfusionenergy.com.

Featured Commercials

SafeSpace Global: an AI-powered safety and security platform designed to help protect the vulnerable in schools, senior care, addiction treatment, correctional facilities and houses of worship

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP): developing what could be the first new class of antibiotics in nearly 40 years, with the FDA agreeing to consider a future application for lead drug ibezapolstat based on two planned trials, Pathfinder and Aspire

T-REX Acquisition Corp. (OTCQB:TRXA): completed a strategic refinancing of its Orofino, Idaho data center and added a new appointment to its board of directors

Big Sky Industrial (NASDAQ:BSIN): advancing helium production, carbon management and strategic energy infrastructure through its flagship Big Sky Carbon Hub, targeting demand from AI, semiconductors, healthcare and aerospace

How to Watch

Bloomberg Television: Tonight, Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. ET, with distribution across the United States, Latin America, MENA and Southeast Asia

New to The Street TV on YouTube (5.4M+ subscribers):

https://www.youtube.com/@NewtoTheStreetTV

NewsOut on YouTube (1.23M+ subscribers): https://www.youtube.com/@NewsOutChannel

Following the broadcast, every segment will be distributed across the New to The Street TV and NewsOut YouTube channels, which together have more than 6.6 million subscribers.

About New to The Street

Founded in 2009, New to The Street is a sponsored and syndicated business television platform serving public companies, emerging-growth businesses and companies preparing to enter the public markets.

Co-founded and led by CEO Vince Caruso, New to The Street combines weekly Bloomberg Television broadcasts across the United States, Latin America, MENA and Southeast Asia with long-form executive interviews, television commercials, earned media, social-media distribution, NewsOut video press-release coverage, accredited-investor events and premium outdoor advertising, including Times Square billboards.

The platform has worked with more than 200 public companies. No politics. No current events. Only Opportunities To Consider.

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

New to The Street

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

www.NewtoTheStreet.com

Booking Contact:

John Battenfield

John@NewtoTheStreet.com

Coming January 7, 2027: Meet The Companies at the Hudson Yards Penthouse

New to The Street will host Meet The Companies on Thursday, January 7, 2027, at The Hudson Yards Penthouse, 455 Tenth Avenue PH, New York, NY 10018, the week before the Needham Growth Conference. The invitation-only event brings 20 presenting companies face to face with family offices, accredited investors and high-net-worth individuals, opening with a cocktail reception on Wednesday, January 6.

Confirmed Presenters

Glint

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)

American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB:AMFN)

Big Sky Industrial (NASDAQ:BSIN)

T-REX Acquisition Corp. (OTCQB:TRXA)

Stewards Inc. (NASDAQ:SWRD)

Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN)

Smile Design Manhattan

Additional presenters will be announced. Accredited investors only.

Apply to attend: John@NewtoTheStreet.com. Companies interested in a presenting slot can contact John Battenfield at John@NewtoTheStreet.com.

Disclosure: Show #777 airs as sponsored programming. New to The Street and its affiliates receive compensation from the companies featured in its programming, commercials and events, which may include cash and/or securities. This release contains forward-looking statements made by featured executives, which are subject to risks and uncertainties; actual results may differ materially. Nothing in this release is an offer to buy or sell any security or investment advice.

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/from-private-credit-to-fusion-power-new-to-the-street-show-%23777-premieres-to-1241300