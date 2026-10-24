Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2026) - Lucas Jensen, Founder and CEO of Forward Media Marketing, will host PaintCon 2026, November 18-22, at the Downtown Event Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, bringing together more than 1,000 painting contractors and business owners from around the world.





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Billed as the world's largest painting contractor conference, PaintCon has grown from 80 attendees in 2024 to an anticipated 1,000+ in 2026, becoming a leading event for painting business growth, marketing, sales, and entrepreneurship.

Since 2020, Lucas Jensen and Forward Media Marketing have helped hundreds of painting and home service contractors across North America generate more than $100 million in sales through Facebook Ads, Google Ads, Website Development, and Business Coaching.

"We created PaintCon to bring the industry's most successful entrepreneurs together to share what's actually working," said Lucas Jensen. "Our mission is to help painting contractors think bigger, grow faster, and build businesses that change their lives."





Lucas Jensen, Founder of Forward Media Marketing & PaintCon

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The five-day painting industry conference features 16+ speakers, including successful entrepreneurs and industry leaders who will share proven strategies for scaling businesses, building high-performing teams, and achieving long-term success.

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