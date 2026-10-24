Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.: Siren's Tale Vodka to Exhibit at SoCal Cocktail and Spirits Fest

Fast Moving Consumer Goods and Keg n Bottle Joins as a Sponsor

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 24, 2026 / Siren's Tale Vodka will exhibit at the SoCal Cocktail and Spirits Fest, one of Southern California's premier tasting events, bringing its premium vodka experience to consumers, industry professionals, retailers, distributors, and hospitality leaders gathering at the Gillette House in Irvine. Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. (FMCG) and Keg n Bottle are proud to participate as an event sponsor, furthering its commitment to supporting emerging and established brands within the spirits industry.

The SoCal Cocktail and Spirits Fest has become a leading destination for spirit enthusiasts seeking to discover award-winning brands, sample innovative products, and connect with the people shaping the future of the beverage alcohol industry. The event features unlimited tastings, live entertainment, interactive activations, and networking opportunities designed to bring together consumers and industry decision-makers.

Festival attendees will have the opportunity to visit the Siren's Tale Vodka exhibit to learn more about the brand, meet company representatives, and experience the craftsmanship and quality that have helped the brand build a growing following among vodka enthusiasts. Siren's Tale Vodka continues to expand its presence in the premium spirits category while connecting directly with consumers who value authenticity, innovation, and exceptional taste.

"We are excited to showcase Siren's Tale Vodka at the SoCal Cocktail and Spirits Fest," said Brad Starkey, CEO of Siren's Tale Vodka. "This event brings together passionate consumers and influential members of the spirits industry, making it an ideal platform for introducing more people to the Siren's Tale story and experience."

As a sponsor of the event, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. and Keg n Bottle continues its mission of helping founders and brand owners develop, launch, and scale successful consumer emerging spirit brands. FMCG supports companies through product development, manufacturing, sales, distribution management, and brand-building services across the beverage and spirits sectors.

"Siren's Tale Vodka represents the type of innovative, entrepreneur-driven brand that FMCG is proud to support," said Sandro Piancone, CEO of Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc. "We look forward to connecting with industry leaders, retailers, distributors, and consumers at the SoCal Cocktail and Spirits Fest while helping spotlight brands that are elevating the spirits category."

The SoCal Cocktail and Spirits Fest continues to attract consumers, bartenders, buyers, distributors, retailers, brand founders, and hospitality professionals, creating a unique environment for discovery, education, and business development within the beverage alcohol industry.

Event Details

SoCal Cocktail and Spirits Fest

Date: Saturday, October 24, 2026

Location: Gillette House, 17475 Gillette Ave., Suite 100, Irvine, CA 92614

Tickets & Information: https://sipawards.com/cocktail-spirits-fest/

About Siren's Tale Vodka

Siren's Tale Vodka is a premium spirits brand dedicated to delivering exceptional quality, craftsmanship, and memorable consumer experiences. Inspired by adventure and innovation, the brand continues to build a loyal following among vodka enthusiasts and spirits consumers nationwide. To order visit:www.kegnbottle.com

About Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

Fast Moving Consumer Goods is a nationwide ecosystem created to educate and support new founders, celebrities, CEOs and doctors engaged in the formulation, manufacturing, launching and scaling of their fast moving consumer goods brands, including beverages, beauty products, nutritional supplements, and spirits. FMCG provides beverage development and formulation, beverage manufacturing, nutritional supplement development and production, beauty product development, TikTok Live Selling, retail sales, and wholesale distribution management. FMCG is the nation's first fast moving consumer goods incubator. Both Sandro Piancone and Jorge Olson are available for podcast and speaking engagements.

https://www.fmcgstock.com

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Media Contact:

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

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SOURCE: Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sirens-tale-vodka-to-exhibit-at-socal-cocktail-and-spirits-fest-1241306