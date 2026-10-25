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PR Newswire
25.10.2026 19:06 Uhr
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Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute of the Macao SAR: The 31st MIF, 2026PLPEX & 2026MFE Conclude Successfully, Facilitating Cross-Sector Co-operation and Enhancing Investment Promotion through Exhibitions

The 31st MIF, 2026PLPEX & 2026MFE Conclude Successfully, Facilitating Cross-Sector Co-operation and Enhancing Investment Promotion through Exhibitions

MACAO, Oct. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 31st Macao International Trade & Investment Fair (31st MIF), the 2026 Portuguese Speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition (Macao) (2026PLPEX), and the Macao Franchise Expo 2026 (2026MFE) came to a successful conclusion on 24 October. Over the four-day exhibition period, more than 90,000 visits were recorded, including over 17,000 trade visitors. More than 1,100 business matching sessions were conducted, with around 140 agreements signed. Of these, over 80% were related to the "1+4" industries and 12% involved Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking countries, further strengthening Macao's role as a "precise connector" between China and Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking countries. The three exhibitions also created more than 2,000 jobs during the event period, including full-time project staff, part-time on-site staff and booth construction teams, helping to nurture talent with practical experience across the MICE industry chain.

To enhance the effectiveness of "attracting investment through exhibitions", the organiser, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), presented Macao's investment environment and business advantages to more than 360 enterprises before and during the exhibitions. To date, 78 enterprises from Portugal, Brazil, Switzerland, Singapore and other places have submitted project proposals for investment in Macao, representing a year-on-year increase of 14%. Of these, 20 enterprises have commenced or completed company establishment procedures, covering sectors including high technology, Big Health, specialised financial services, cultural tourism and MICE, continuing to inject new momentum into appropriate economic diversification. In addition, 60 enterprises from Portuguese-speaking countries and eight enterprises from the Chinese mainland have submitted project proposals for expanding into markets in China and Portuguese-speaking countries.

To maximise the synergistic benefits of the three exhibitions, over 90 economic and trade activities were held across the four-day period, also hosted several major MICE events. The concurrent events created a MICE cluster that enabled the sharing of international trade visitor resources, allowed participants to attend multiple events and conduct business negotiations in a single trip, promoted cross-sector resource exchange, and extended the trade and business impact of Macao's MICE platform.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-31st-mif-2026plpex--2026mfe-conclude-successfully-facilitating-cross-sector-co-operation-and-enhancing-investment-promotion-through-exhibitions-302918780.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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