LG Electronics, Inc.: LG ELECTRONICS ACCELERATES COMMERCIAL LAUNDRY GROWTH IN EUROPE AT EXPODETERGO INTERNATIONAL 2026

LG ELECTRONICS ACCELERATES COMMERCIAL LAUNDRY GROWTH IN EUROPE AT EXPODETERGO INTERNATIONAL 2026

Full Commercial Laundry Lineup and Connected Management Solutions Advance LG's European B2B Expansion

News Summary

LG Electronics is showcasing a commercial laundry lineup spanning semi-commercial and professional models at EXPODETERGO INTERNATIONAL 2026 in Italy, highlighting its expanding presence in Europe's B2B textile care market.

Highlights include mass-produced models from LG's Professional Laundry lineup showcased for the first time, LG's Wet Cleaning solution making its European debut, and connected management platforms including the LG LaundryCrew app and Open API.

By combining commercial laundry equipment with connected management solutions, LG aims to strengthen dealer partnerships and pursue further business growth across Europe.

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is showcasing its full commercial laundry portfolio and connected management solutions at EXPODETERGO INTERNATIONAL 2026, held Oct. 23-26 in Milan, Italy. One of the industry's leading trade fairs for professional textile care, the event provides an opportunity for LG to present its expanding commercial laundry business to European B2B partners.

At this year's exhibition, LG is presenting a portfolio spanning semi-commercial and professional models, alongside connected management solutions. The expanded lineup marks a step in LG's efforts to build on its semi-commercial business and broaden its presence in the professional laundry market. It also provides an opportunity to strengthen relationships with existing partners and engage prospective dealers across Europe.

First Showcase of Mass-Produced Models and European Debut of Wet Cleaning Solution

LG is presenting two key developments at this year's exhibition: mass-produced models from its Professional Laundry lineup and its Wet Cleaning solution for the European market.

The Professional Laundry lineup incorporates LG's core technologies, including AI Weight Detection, which detects the load size and adjusts water use accordingly, and the Dynamic Ball-Core System. The latter uses a built-in gyro sensor to detect real-time drum imbalances and a ball balancer to stabilize the load and help minimize vibrations.[1]

LG's Wet Cleaning solution offers an alternative to conventional dry-cleaning methods, using water and specially formulated detergents designed to help care for delicate garments while managing the risk of shrinkage, color transfer and changes in texture. Featuring MotionCare technology, the solution combines gentle washing with low-temperature drying, while precise drum movements help mitigate the risk of fabric damage.

Full Commercial Laundry Portfolio and Connected Management Solutions

With its semi-commercial and Professional Laundry lineups available in Europe, LG is showcasing a broader commercial laundry portfolio designed to address a range of business needs.

LG is also presenting connected management solutions to help business customers monitor equipment and manage operations. The LG LaundryCrew app enables owners and users to remotely monitor and manage connected laundry equipment. LG's Open API enables integration with existing business systems through a separate system development process, allowing B2B customers to build tailored management platforms using supported equipment data.[2]

By combining robust commercial laundry equipment with remote monitoring, management and performance-tracking capabilities, LG aims to offer business customers greater operational flexibility and to support more efficient day-to-day management.

Expanding LG's Commercial Laundry Business Across Europe

LG is expanding its commercial laundry business in Europe, building on existing distributor relationships in the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Hungary.

In August 2026, LG secured a B2B order from SCHILLING Wäschereitechnik GmbH (Schilling), a Germany-based distributor specializing in professional laundry and ironing equipment. The partnership marks a further step in LG's expansion in the European commercial laundry market, with deliveries of its semi-commercial and Professional Laundry products to Schilling already underway.

LG plans to build on this progress by strengthening existing distributor relationships and developing new dealer partnerships across Europe. Through its participation in EXPODETERGO INTERNATIONAL, the company aims to connect with prospective partners and explore additional business opportunities in the region.

Outside of Europe, LG is also expanding its commercial laundry business in North America and Asia. The company has increased supply to major North American operators, including CSC ServiceWorks and WASH, while strengthening distribution partnerships in Asian markets such as Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam.

"EXPODETERGO INTERNATIONAL provides an important opportunity to showcase LG's full commercial laundry portfolio and connected management solutions to European business partners," said Baek Seung-tae, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. "Building on our expanding presence in Europe, we will continue to strengthen partnerships, support our customers' operational efficiency and accelerate the growth of our commercial laundry business."

[1] Based on LG internal lab tests using a 25 kg capacity model, average drum vibration during the cycle was 1.662 mm (10 kg load). Results may vary depending on usage environment or conditions. [2]Open API integration is not provided as standard and requires separate system development, which is initiated post product purchase.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers' quality of life and to reducing the environmental impact of its products and operations. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG's Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions. Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, high performance and energy-efficient operation. For more news on LG, visit www.LG.com/global/newsroom/.

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