



HONG KONG, Oct 26, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - International real estate firm Savills Hong Kong hosted a grand reception on Friday, 23 October at Cloud 39, the spectacular rooftop event venue at The Henderson in Central, to celebrate its 40th anniversary. The occasion brought together more than 300 business partners, industry leaders and key stakeholders to mark Savills' four decades in Hong Kong, reflect on its remarkable achievements and explore its vision for the future.Mr Simon Shaw (right), Group Chief Executive Officer of Savills, and Mr Raymond Lee (left), Chief Executive Officer, Greater China of SavillsThe event brought together numerous distinguished business luminaries and industry leaders, including Dr Albert Yeung, Chairman of Emperor Group; Dr Francis Choi, Chairman of Early Light International (Holdings) Ltd.; and Mr Raymond Kwok, Chairman and Managing Director of Sun Hung Kai Properties, to celebrate Savills Hong Kong's 40th anniversary.Since establishing its presence in Hong Kong in 1986, Savills has witnessed and played a part in the city's dynamic growth and transformation over the decades. The management expressed its gratitude to business partners, clients and colleagues for their steadfast support over the years, reaffirming the Company's commitment to professionalism and to moving forward together with the Hong Kong community.Mr Simon Shaw, Group Chief Executive Officer of SavillsMr Simon Shaw, Group Chief Executive Officer of Savills, said in his opening remarks, 'Thank you for joining us to celebrate our 40th anniversary in Hong Kong. Over the past four decades, Hong Kong has experienced periods of rapid growth as well as challenging economic and property market cycles. Throughout each cycle, the property market has demonstrated its ability to adapt, recover and move forward, and our business has followed the same trajectory. None of this would have been possible without the trust and support of our clients over the years. Your confidence and loyalty have enabled us to continue to grow and thrive. Looking ahead, we will further develop across the Asia-Pacific region, while strengthening and expanding our expertise and capabilities. This region is central to Savills' future, just as it has long been an integral part of our history. Finally, I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to our success. Together, we look to the future with confidence.'Mr Raymond Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Greater China of SavillsMr Raymond Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Greater China of Savills, said, 'Many of our partners have stood alongside us for decades, and over time, those business ties have grown into lasting friendships. Thank you for entrusting us with your important projects. For us, completing a transaction is always rewarding, but the greatest recognition of our team's efforts comes when clients choose to work with us again or recommend us to others. The strength of our Hong Kong team lies in its deep understanding of the local market, combined with its global connections. By drawing on the Group's resources and worldwide network, we are able to offer clients a broader perspective and a more comprehensive range of services. Looking ahead, markets and technologies will continue to evolve, but our commitment to professionalism, integrity and putting our clients' interests first will remain unchanged.'Guests gather to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Savills Hong Kong.The reception featured a thoughtfully curated programme combining music, magic and traditional instrumental performances to add depth and an element of surprise to the celebration. The evening commenced with Hong Kong soprano Hedy Chan, who was accompanied by a string quartet to perform a moving rendition of Mattinata, setting an elegant yet lively tone for the reception. Renowned magician Louis Yan then took to the stage. Known for his close-up magic and interactive performances, he engaged guests with skilful sleight of hand and well-timed humour, drawing waves of laughter and applause and bringing the atmosphere to a crescendo. Finally, renowned shakuhachi player Mr Sunny Yeung and yangqin player Ms Kwok Ka-ying took to the stage for the grand finale. The deep, resonant tones of the shakuhachi, complemented by the yangqin, lent the lively celebration a touch of Zen-like tranquillity and poetic elegance. The series of performances not only showcased a sophisticated appreciation for lifestyle and the arts, but also allowed guests to connect and mingle in a relaxed and refined atmosphere, raising their glasses in conversation and sharing a memorable evening.Hedy Chan and the string quartet open the 40th anniversary receptionMagician Louis engages guests with close-up magic, drawing sustained applauseRenowned shakuhachi player Mr Sunny Yeung and yangqin player Ms Kwok Ka-ying bring the programme to a close with their resonant tonesAbout SavillsFor over 170 years, Savills has been helping people thrive through places and spaces. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, we have more than 42,000 professionals collaborating across over 70 countries, delivering unrivalledcoverage andexpertise to the world of commercial and prime residential real estate. By applying world research data and trends to local and global settings, we're able to empower our clients with insights from the forefront of the industry ' bringing their aspirations to life through innovative, tailor-made solutions. Whether we are working with a global corporate looking to expand, an investor seeking to sustainably optimise their portfolio, or a family trying to find a new home, we help our clients make better property decisions.Source: Savills (Hong Kong) LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.