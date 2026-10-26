New Offering Developed by Redwood Software to Be Sold as an SAP Solution Extension

SAP Managed File Transfer by Redwood Now Available

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Software, a leading orchestration platform for the autonomous enterprise, today announced that its managed file transfer solution will be sold as an SAP Solution Extension, under the name SAP Managed File Transfer by Redwood. The offering helps enable customers to securely automate enterprise file transfers for mission-critical business operations, adding to SAP Integration Suite and SAP Cloud ERP Private and deliver unified visibility.

Built on zero-trust security architecture, the solution gives enterprises the operational freedom to scale file-based workflows without the performance ceilings, per-connector fees or vendor lock-in that constrain legacy managed file transfer platforms.

"SAP Managed File Transfer by Redwood transforms fragile integration workarounds into compliant, high-performance file workflows," said Kevin Greene, Redwood Software CEO. "It ensures the strict auditability that mission-critical SAP ecosystem operations demand, and gives organizations still running SAP Process Integration and SAP Process Orchestration for managed file transfer a validated migration path ahead of its December 2027 end of mainstream maintenance."

Redwood Software is an SAP Solution Extension partner, specifically chosen to extend SAP Integration Suite by offering exceptional high-volume and high-performing secure file transfer capabilities. These solutions have undergone a premium qualification process, exclusive to SAP Solution Extensions, and are supported with available SAP support services.

The solution is SAP-branded, sold and supported and provides enterprises with a single, vendor-agnostic platform to secure, automate and scale file-based operations across their entire SAP landscape. Key capabilities include:

Zero-trust security architecture with a zero-breach track record, granular least-privilege permissions and a secure reverse-proxy design that shields internal systems from exposure

with a zero-breach track record, granular least-privilege permissions and a secure reverse-proxy design that shields internal systems from exposure Lift-and-shift migration to RISE with SAP that reduces integration project timelines by 50-70%, including for SAP Process Integration and SAP Process Orchestration migrations that require managed file transfer ahead of its December 2027 end of maintenance

that reduces integration project timelines by 50-70%, including for SAP Process Integration and SAP Process Orchestration migrations that require managed file transfer ahead of its December 2027 end of maintenance Native support for B2B protocols , including AS2, SFTP, HTTPS, OFTP2 and more, with inbound and outbound connectivity for trading partners

, including AS2, SFTP, HTTPS, OFTP2 and more, with inbound and outbound connectivity for trading partners Built-in key management with automated certificate and key expiration tracking to close compliance gaps before they become security incidents

to close compliance gaps before they become security incidents Scalable file size processing at the infrastructure level, supporting multi-gigabyte transfers - including large AI datasets - and sustaining full throughput even during 400% traffic spikes.

at the infrastructure level, supporting multi-gigabyte transfers - including large AI datasets - and sustaining full throughput even during 400% traffic spikes. Penalty-free scalability , with infrastructure built to absorb enterprise workload spikes and an unlimited trading-partner and user model that removes per-connector fees and unpredictable costs

, with infrastructure built to absorb enterprise workload spikes and an unlimited trading-partner and user model that removes per-connector fees and unpredictable costs Broad regulatory support , serving as a centralized system of record to help close compliance gaps across SOX, GDPR, PCI DSS, GLBA and other frameworks

, serving as a centralized system of record to help close compliance gaps across SOX, GDPR, PCI DSS, GLBA and other frameworks True multi-cloud flexibility, deploying self-hosted or via SaaS, in containers or across AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure to prevent vendor lock-in

Visit sap.com to learn more about SAP Managed File Transfer by Redwood: www.sap.com/products/technology-platform/managed-file-transfer.html

About Company

Redwood Software is a leading orchestration platform for the autonomous enterprise, driving business transformation at the lowest total cost of ownership. Redwood empowers organizations to intelligently automate and orchestrate mission-critical business and IT processes across complex ERP, hybrid cloud, data and emerging agentic AI systems. Through its SaaS-first automation fabric - with AI embedded across the automation lifecycle - Redwood accelerates the path to autonomous operations. Backed by 30 years of experience and trusted by more than 50% of the Fortune 50, Redwood helps organizations unlock human potential to focus on innovation, growth and what's next.

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