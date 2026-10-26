Apetit Plc: Inside information: Apetit Plc's CEO Esa Mäki to leave the company

26.10.2026 08:00:09 EET | Apetit Oyj | Changes board/management/auditors

Inside information: Apetit Plc's CEO Esa Mäki to leave the company

Apetit Group's CEO Esa Mäki has resigned from his position. Mäki has committed to continuing in his position until the end of May 2027 and will serve as an adviser to the management until the end of 2027.

Mäki started as CEO of Apetit Plc in autumn 2019. During Mäki's tenure of more than seven years as CEO, Apetit's foundation in Finnish and plant-based food production was strengthened. During Mäki's tenure, Apetit has undergone significant structural, production-related and commercial renewal. The company's profitability improved significantly, while laying the foundation for growth.

"I am proud of the achievements of the entire organisation during this period. Together, we have strengthened Apetit as a financially sound company with great potential for future. For personal reasons, I reached the decision to resign after several months of consideration. I would already like to thank, above all, Apetit employees, the Board of Directors and the owners for the highly constructive and good cooperation," Mäki says.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Apetit Plc Kai Seikku:

"I would like to thank Esa for his contribution to strengthening Apetit's operations during these years. During Esa's tenure as CEO, the development of Apetit's financial performance and strategic renewal has been impressive. The change of CEO will not affect the strategy: Apetit is targeting growth, in which we are investing strongly and boldly."

The company's Board of Directors will immediately begin the search for a new CEO.

For further information, please contact:

Esa Mäki, CEO

+358104022100, esa.maki@apetit.fi

Kai Seikku, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Interview requests through Executive Assistant Pii Tulineva

+358 10 402 2114, pii.tulineva@apetit.fi

About Apetit Oyj

Apetit?is a Finnish food company that makes plant-based eating a delicious part of everyday life. We base our operations on close cooperation with primary producers in our domestic markets in Finland and Sweden.? Apetit creates well-being from vegetables by developing delicious plant-based food solutions and oilseed products that help make everyday life easier in all kinds of kitchens.? Apetit Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. ?Read more: apetit.fi/en