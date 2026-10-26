ROKAE Robotics: ROKAE delivers its 10,000th humanoid force-controlled arm

ROKAE delivers its 10,000th humanoid force-controlled arm

Milestone delivery highlights industrial adoption, with ROKAE robots deployed at Schaeffler's Lighthouse Factory in China

BEIJING, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKAE Robotics (HKEX: 3752) has delivered its 10,000th humanoid force-controlled arm, marking a milestone in the commercial deployment of robotic hardware for embodied AI.

The milestone unit rolled off the production line at ROKAE's manufacturing base in Shandong Province in September. The figure covers ROKAE's humanoid force-controlled arm product line alone, separate from its industrial and collaborative robots deployed across more than 40 countries and regions.

ROKAE's technology is also being used in industrial manufacturing. At Schaeffler's Lighthouse Factory in Taicang, China, five ROKAE Helios wheeled humanoid robots equipped with AR Series humanoid force-controlled arms are deployed on an assembly line for humanoid robot components. The robots support tasks including parts handling, assembly and inspection, demonstrating the application of force-controlled robotic systems in real production environments.

More than 80 industrial partners have integrated ROKAE's humanoid force-controlled arms into production applications, according to company figures.

"The number itself matters less to us than the trust behind it," said Tuo Hua, Founder and CEO of ROKAE Robotics. "There are no shortcuts in force control. Reaching 10,000 units means delivering consistent performance across hardware, control algorithms and manufacturing processes at scale."

Building on more than a decade of experience in force-control technology, ROKAE's AR Series humanoid arms provide force control at every joint, enabling precise, responsive interaction with objects and their surroundings. Measuring just 213 × 145.5 × 45 mm, the compact MAC controller can control all seven joints of a single arm, all 14 joints across a pair of arms, or more than 20 joints across a humanoid robot, depending on the configuration.

ROKAE's portfolio also includes HSA Series integrated force-controlled joints, the iNex embodied AI control system and Helios wheeled humanoid robots. For manufacturers and robotics developers exploring embodied AI, visit https://www.rokae.com/en to learn more.

About ROKAE Robotics

Founded in 2014, ROKAE Robotics (HKEX: 3752) develops industrial robots, flexible collaborative robots and embodied intelligent robots. The company serves more than 1,000 enterprise customers across over 40 countries and regions, providing robotic hardware and control solutions for industrial automation and embodied AI applications.

Business Inquiries

For product information, technical consultations and business cooperation:

Email: sales@rokae.com

Website: https://www.rokae.com/en

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