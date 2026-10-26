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NU

WKN: A2QJHA | ISIN: AU0000119307 | Ticker-Symbol: 3SJ
Tradegate
21.10.26 | 07:44
1,130 Euro
-1,74 % -0,020
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
NUIX LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NUIX LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1401,20010:00
1,1501,19009:35
PR Newswire
26.10.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Chartis Names Linkurious, a Nuix Company, a Category Leader in AML Transaction Monitoring

Chartis Names Linkurious, a Nuix Company, a Category Leader in AML Transaction Monitoring

PARIS, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Linkurious, a Nuix company and a pioneer in graph-powered decision intelligence, today announced it was named a Category Leader in the Chartis Research RiskTech Quadrant for AML Transaction Monitoring Solutions, 2026.

The recognition marks a significant advancement for Linkurious, which moves from Best of Breed to Category Leader, placing it alongside the most established names in AML transaction monitoring.

"Linkurious was named a Category Leader in Chartis Research's AML Transaction Monitoring Solutions: Quadrant Update, 2026, due in part to its data integration and risk typology identification capabilities. The company's progression reflects continued improvements in its solution's performance, speed and scalability, as well as its graph-based capabilities, which are becoming increasingly important in AML technology," said Sean O'Malley, Research Director for Financial Crime and Control at Chartis. "The ongoing shift in AML transaction monitoring from data-focused to intelligence-focused employs user-friendly graph intelligence that helps to connect data and aid analysts and investigators. By providing a more comprehensive view, additional context and new risk-based signals, investigators can make decisions on their investigations with increased confidence."

The recognition comes as intensifying regulatory scrutiny pushes financial institutions toward scalable AML solutions. Where traditional relational systems struggle to detect multi-layered laundering networks, Linkurious's graph-native approach unifies structured and unstructured data, helping teams uncover hidden relationships, reduce false positives, and close investigations faster.

Sébastien Heymann, Co-founder and VP of Operations at Linkurious: "AML is a connected data problem: suspicious activity rarely shows up in a single transaction viewed in isolation. Being named a Category Leader by Chartis recognizes the growing role of graph intelligence in helping investigators see the full picture, and act on it with confidence."

Chartis Research is a leading provider of research and analysis on risk management technology. Its RiskTech Quadrant evaluates vendors across completeness of offering and market potential, providing financial institutions with an independent benchmark.

About Nuix
Nuix is a global software company serving organisations whose decisions face the highest scrutiny. Leading government agencies, law firms, financial institutions, corporations, and regulators globally rely on Nuix's forensic-grade data intelligence layer to help to turn their complex data into accurate, defensible insight for investigations, compliance, legal review, and data privacy. Linkurious, a Nuix company, provides graph-powered investigation solutions that uncover hidden connections. Visit nuix.com or linkurious.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chartis-names-linkurious-a-nuix-company-a-category-leader-in-aml-transaction-monitoring-302918868.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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