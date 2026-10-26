Bitfire Group Reports Q3 Digital Assets Under Management of US$221 Million, Up 60.1%

Crypto -asset trading volume rises 362.2% to US$342 million, while client base expands 31.4% to 1,058

HONG KONG, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitfire Group Holdings Limited (HKEX: 1611), formerly known as Sinohope Technology Holdings Limited (the "Company" or the "Group"), today announced its core business operating data for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

The Group delivered strong growth across its core businesses during the third quarter. Digital assets under management, crypto -asset trading volume and the number of clients increased by 60.1%, 362.2% and 31.4%, respectively, compared with the previous quarter.

As of September 30, 2026, the Group's digital assets under management reached approximately US$221 million, representing quarterly growth of 60.1%. Over the past year, the Group's digital assets under management increased by approximately 700%, despite challenging conditions in the broader crypto -asset market. The Group's monthly average growth rate reached approximately 17%.

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, the Group recorded crypto -asset trading volume of approximately US$342 million, representing an increase of 362.2% from the previous quarter. Trading volume in September alone reached approximately US$117 million.

The number of clients using the Group's asset management and crypto -asset trading services reached 1,058, representing quarterly growth of approximately 31.4%. The Group serves global financial institutions, listed companies, family offices and ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

Meanwhile, BitTrade, the Group's licensed digital asset exchange in Japan, recorded approximately US$113 million in combined assets under custody and client wealth management assets. Its registered user base reached 306,358 as of September 30, 2026.

During the third quarter of 2026, the broader digital asset market showed signs of recovery, with Bitcoin prices and capital flows into related investment products attracting renewed market attention. The evolving market environment has created new opportunities for digital asset management and trading services, while institutional demand for professional asset management, trade execution and compliance services has continued to grow.

Bitfire Group will continue to focus on the evolving needs of its clients, expand its digital asset management and trading businesses, and further develop related financial services.

About Bitfire Group

Bitfire Group Holdings Limited (01611.HK) is a leading digital asset financial services platform in Asia, committed to building the Asia-Pacific's first private-banking-grade digital asset steward. Holding SFC Type 1, 4 and 9 Licences issued by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, the Group delivers compliant, secure and efficient one-stop digital asset services for institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals

SOURCE Bitfire Group