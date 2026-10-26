Cantargia appoints Dr. Monic Stuart as Chief Medical Officer

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / Cantargia AB (publ)(STO:CANTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on antibody-based therapeutics targeting IL1RAP, today announced the appointment of Monic Stuart, MD, PhD, MBA as Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Stuart will lead the clinical development of nadunolimab across hematological cancers and solid tumors.

"I am extremely pleased that Dr. Stuart has decided to join Cantargia. Her background as a hematologist-oncologist and her experience from Genentech and Revolution Medicines in developing targeted treatments for solid tumors are a strong match for nadunolimab, which we are developing in both hematological cancers and solid tumors," said Hilde Steineger, CEO of Cantargia. "Her expertise will be especially valuable as we advance our MDS/AML program and, not least, as we take the next steps in pancreatic cancer (PDAC), where patients urgently need better treatment options."

Dr. Stuart brings more than 20 years of oncology drug development experience, combining senior leadership roles at biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies with strategic clinical development advisory work for approximately 35 companies worldwide. Her expertise spans hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, encompassing early- and late-stage clinical development, clinical trial design, and regulatory strategy. She has served as Interim Chief Medical Officer or Head of Clinical Development for multiple biotechnology companies, including Acerta Pharma, where she oversaw the initial New Drug Application (NDA) submission for Calquence (acalabrutinib) and the planning of additional Phase 3 studies, and Revolution Medicines, where she contributed to clinical development strategies for early-stage oncology programs.

Previously, Dr. Stuart held senior leadership positions at Genentech, where she contributed to multiple hematology programs and served as Global Development Lead for Perjeta (pertuzumab) during Phase 3 development, and at Geron Corporation, where she established clinical development programs in myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and myelofibrosis. She began her career at Stanford University as a bone marrow transplant physician and clinical investigator, leading clinical trials in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and MDS.

Dr. Stuart earned her medical degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Masters of Public Health degree from Johns Hopkins University. She completed her residency and fellowships in hematology and bone marrow transplantation at Stanford University.

"Throughout my career, from hematology to targeted therapies in solid tumors, I have been drawn to programs that can change the treatment landscape for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers. Nadunolimab is such a program, and I am very pleased to join Cantargia as we advance our work in MDS/AML and pancreatic cancer."" said Dr. Stuart.

For further information, please contact

Hilde Steineger, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: info@cantargia.com

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ,), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company developing antibody-based therapies for life-threatening diseases by targeting IL1RAP, a protein implicated in multiple cancer indications and inflammatory diseases. The Company's lead program, nadunolimab, is in clinical development in multiple cancer indications including pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, myelodysplastic syndrome, acute myeloid leukemia, and non-small cell lung cancer. In September 2025, Otsuka Pharmaceutical completed its acquisition of the Company's second program, CAN10, which blocks IL1RAP signaling through a distinct mechanism and was developed for serious autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. CAN10 was discovered through CANxx, Cantargia's antibody discovery engine, which is now advancing next-generation IL1RAP-directed candidates, including bispecific antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates, in preclinical development.



Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker:CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

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Cantargia appoints Dr. Monic Stuart as Chief Medical Officer

SOURCE: Cantargia

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cantargia-appoints-dr.-monic-stuart-as-chief-medical-officer-1241529