A coalition of 16 Norwegian companies have addressed a letter to the Norwegian parliament, known as the Storting, to support the country's solar industry. Led by Norway's renewable industry and employer association, Fornybar Norge, the letter includes signatures from the country's Building Materials Industry Association, Electrical and IT Association and Electricity Association, as well as its Nature Conservation Association and National Homeowners Association. The letter explains Norway's solar sector is far off the pace of deployment required to reach the Storting's goal of generating 8 ...

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