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WKN: A2JRK6 | ISIN: US7223041028 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PDA
Tradegate
26.10.26 | 10:46
70,40 Euro
-0,56 % -0,40
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PR Newswire
26.10.2026 10:12 Uhr
209 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Temu Partners with Spain's Recyclia to Support Seller Extended Producer Responsibility

Temu Partners with Spain's Recyclia to Support Seller Extended Producer Responsibility

MADRID, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu has signed an agreement with Recyclia, which administers the Ecoasimelec and Ecopilas collective extended producer responsibility (EPR) schemes in Spain, to help marketplace sellers comply with the environmental obligations for waste electrical and electronic equipment, as well as batteries.

The partnership will help Temu sellers fulfill their registration, reporting, and environmental management fee payment obligations in accordance with Spanish and European regulations. In addition, consumers will be able to access official collection points to recycle the electrical and electronic equipment, as well as batteries, purchased on Temu, supporting their proper collection and recycling at the end of their useful life.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Temu to help its sellers fulfill their environmental responsibilities in Spain," said the Recyclia team. "This partnership represents an important milestone in the way marketplaces can support their sellers in complying with their regulatory obligations. It also reinforces the integration of e-commerce into the collection and recycling systems already established in Spain."

Temu entered the Spanish market in 2023 and opened its marketplace to European sellers in 2024. In 2025, Temu was recognized as "Best E-Commerce of the Year" at the eAwards and received the Gold Award in the "Marketplace Revelation" category at the Marketplaces Awards, consolidating its growing acceptance among Spanish consumers.

As part of its broader regulatory compliance efforts in Europe, Temu has established partnerships with more than 60 authorized extended producer responsibility schemes, covering categories such as packaging, batteries, and waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE). These partnerships help sellers comply with their extended producer responsibility obligations and support local collection and recycling systems across Europe.

"This collaboration with Recyclia enables Temu sellers to more easily comply with their extended producer responsibility obligations under Spanish and European regulations," said a Temu spokesperson. "At Temu, we provide our sellers with practical guidance and resources that facilitate regulatory compliance, while continuing to strengthen our collaboration with local stakeholders across Europe."

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.

About Recyclia

Recyclia is the organization that brings together the collective schemes Ecofimática, Ecoasimelec, Ecopilas, and Recyclia Envases, focused on the separate collection and recycling of waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE), batteries, as well as commercial and industrial packaging waste. Since 2001, Recyclia has managed more than 689,000 tonnes of WEEE and, since the beginning of its operations, more than 93,600 tonnes of batteries. Recyclia is part of several international organizations related to the separate collection of ICT waste and used batteries, such as WEEE Forum and EUCOBAT.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/temu-partners-with-spains-recyclia-to-support-seller-extended-producer-responsibility-302919186.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.