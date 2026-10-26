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WKN: A2PLD8 | ISIN: DK0061141215 | Ticker-Symbol: NRSA
Tradegate
26.10.26 | 09:54
43,350 Euro
+3,46 % +1,450
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
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NTG NORDIC TRANSPORT GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
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NTG NORDIC TRANSPORT GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,45045,60011:48
45,45045,60011:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.10.2026 09:30 Uhr
60 Leser
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NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S: NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S - Upgrade of guidance for the full year 2026

Company announcement no. 41 - 26
26 October 2026

NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S - Upgrade of guidance for the full year 2026

Based on preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2026, NTG expects adjusted EBIT for the first nine months of 2026 of approximately DKK 506 million.

In light of the preliminary Q3 results, NTG is updating its full-year outlook for 2026 as follows:

  • Adj. EBIT of DKK 660 - 685 million (previously DKK 625 - 650 million).
  • Expected special items approximately DKK 50 million (previously DKK 30 - 35 million).

The adjusted EBIT upgrade is driven by stronger-than-expected performance across both divisions, driven by the Nordic Road business and improved performance in Air & Ocean, supported by favourable market conditions.

Expected special items have been raised to reflect the ongoing reorganisation of Air & Ocean and the restructuring of the German Road & Logistics business in the wake of efficiency improvements realised as a result of the roll-out of the new Transport Management System (TMS).

Assumptions

  • The outlook for 2026 is based on expectations of positive volume development across both divisions, supported by gradually improving European macroeconomic conditions, although the pace of recovery remains modest and uneven.
  • In the European Road & Logistics market, growth is expected to be broadly in line with European GDP growth. The freight rate environment is expected to remain at Q3 2026 levels.
  • In the Air & Ocean division, the global market is expected to see moderate growth in transported volumes. However, freight rates are expected to decline due to an oversupply of freight capacity.
  • The outlook for 2026 includes the effect of acquisitions completed in 2025 but does not include any potential impact from acquisitions completed during 2026, if any.
  • The outlook further assumes currency exchange rates at current levels. Macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty remain elevated, and the assumptions underlying the outlook may change.

We expect to publish our Q3 2026 interim result on 9 November 2026 as planned.

This company announcement contains inside information and is disclosed in accordance with Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations & Press:
Sebastian Rosborg
Head of Investor Relations
& External communications
+45 42 12 80 99
sebastian.rosborg@ntg.com
ir@ntg.com | press@ntg.com
© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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