Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
25+ Jahre Tiefsee-Erfahrung: Wie Ölexperten für SEAS den Abbau von Meeresbodenmineralien vorantreiben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
HT

WKN: 932461 | ISIN: INE860A01027 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BSE SENSEX
1-Jahres-Chart
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.10.2026 10:54 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rapidus and HCLTech announce partnership for next-generation semiconductor technologies

Rapidus and HCLTech announce partnership for next-generation semiconductor technologies

TOKYO and NOIDA, India, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH) (BSE: HCLTECH), a leading global technology company, and Rapidus Corporation, a Japanese company developing and manufacturing advanced logic semiconductors, today officially inaugurated two HCLTech development centers in India dedicated to supporting Rapidus' evolving semiconductor engineering requirements.

The centers, located in Bengaluru and Hubli, will leverage HCLTech's global leadership in core engineering to offer Rapidus a range of semiconductor engineering capabilities, including mask design, design infrastructure, process design kit development, design technology co-optimization and layout design.

HCLTech will also collaborate with Rapidus to build a pipeline of Indian engineering talent to meet Rapidus' evolving talent requirements in Japan.

"Building a strong engineering ecosystem is essential as Rapidus advances our mission to establish next-generation semiconductor manufacturing capabilities in Japan," said Dr. Atsuyoshi Koike, Representative Director and CEO, Rapidus Corporation. "Through this collaboration with HCLTech, we expect to access India's growing pool of semiconductor engineering talent and establish dedicated development capabilities that complement our operations in Japan. We look forward to working together to develop the technical expertise and resources needed to support our long-term objectives."

"Advanced semiconductors will define the technologies of the next decade," said C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director, HCLTech. "This partnership reflects the growing strategic collaboration between Japan and India, bringing together Rapidus' next-generation semiconductor ambitions with HCLTech's engineering expertise to accelerate chip adoption, compress time-to-market and lay the foundations for the next era of semiconductor innovation."

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 230,000 people across 60+ countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around AI, digital, engineering, cloud and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, Mobility and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending September 2026 totaled $14.8 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

About Rapidus Corporation

Rapidus Corporation aims to develop and manufacture the world's most advanced logic semiconductors. We will create new industries together with our customers through the development and provision of services to shorten cycle times in design, wafer processes, 3D packaging and more. We will continue to challenge ourselves in order to contribute to the fulfillment, prosperity and happiness of people's lives through the use of semiconductors.

For further details, please contact:

HCLTech
Meredith Bucaro, Americas - meredith-bucaro@hcltech.com
Elka Ghudial, Europe - elka.ghudial@hcltech.com
James Galvin, APAC - james.galvin@hcltech.com
Nitin Shukla, India, Middle East & Africa - nitin-shukla@hcltech.com

Rapidus Corporation
contact@rapidus.co.jp

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rapidus-and-hcltech-announce-partnership-for-next-generation-semiconductor-technologies-302919223.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.