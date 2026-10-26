Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSX: BRC) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) (the "Company" or "Blackrock") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned Nevada subsidiary, Blackrock Gold Corp., has entered into a service agreement (the "Service Agreement") with NewFields Mining Design & Technical Services, LLC of Englewood, Colorado ("NewFields") to assist with the design requirements to complete permitting of an exploration decline, test mining and 50,000 tonnes (55,000 tons) bulk-sample extraction on the Company's Tonopah West project ("Tonopah West") located in Nye and Esmeralda Counties, Nevada, USA.

NewFields will prepare construction-level designs for Tonopah West's Water Pollution Control Permit and Nevada Reclamation Permit, US Highway 95 tie in and access, and surface facilities needed to place silver and gold laden rock and associated waste rock material at surface as well as site facilities to support technical, construction and contractor needs.

Andrew Pollard, Blackrock's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Tonopah was one of the greatest silver camps in American history, and we believe its next great chapter starts now. Our PEA was the map. This engineering work is the road. With final permits in view, we look forward to breaking ground next year and taking Tonopah West back underground, where its story left off nearly a century ago."

NewFields will work in concert with the Company's environmental consultants from Trinity Consultants (formerly WestLand Resources) to ensure the engineering work, applications and submissions are complete and consistent.

Designs are anticipated to be completed by year end, with submission to the Bureau of Mining Regulation and Reclamation, a subdivision of Nevada Department of Environmental Protection, anticipated in January 2027. Once the applications and supporting documents are submitted, the review process is expected to take approximately 240 to 270 days to receive approvals.

Qualified Persons

Blackrock's exploration activities at Tonopah West are conducted and supervised by Mr. William Howald, Executive Chairman of Blackrock. Mr. William Howald, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist #11041, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. He has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Blackrock Silver Corp.

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSX: BRC) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) is an American-focused emerging primary silver developer systematically advancing the high-grade Tonopah West project in west-central Nevada, a jurisdiction consistently ranked among the top mining regions globally. The Company is focused on unlocking the value of one of the highest-grade undeveloped silver projects in the industry and delivering a secure, domestic source of a metal critical to the U.S. energy and defense supply chains.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things: the services to be provided by NewFields pursuant to the Service Agreement; the intention to complete permitting of an exploration decline, test mining and bulk-sample extraction at Tonopah West; the intended timing of completion and submission of designs and the anticipated length of the approval process in respect thereof; and the Company's strategic plans. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; tonnage to be mined and processed; grades and recoveries; prices for silver and gold remaining as estimated; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; reclamation estimates; reliability of the mineral resource estimate and the Company's preliminary economic assessment on Tonopah West and the assumptions upon which they were based; future operating costs; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company's operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled production; performance of available laboratory and other related services; availability of funds; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: fluctuations in silver and gold prices; fluctuations in prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); fluctuations in currency markets; operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); risks relating to the credit worthiness or financial condition of suppliers, refiners and other parties with whom the Company does business; inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks and hazards; employee relations; relationships with, and claims by, local communities and indigenous populations; the ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; changes in laws, regulations and government practices in the jurisdictions where the Company operates; changes in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and political, legal or economic developments, including legal restrictions relating to mining and risks relating to expropriation; increased competition in the mining industry for equipment and qualified personnel; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320795