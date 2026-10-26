Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - GoldCoast Resource Corp. (CSE: GCR) (OTC: GCRFF) (FSE: EKW) ("GoldCoast" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will participate in the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2026, taking place October 28-29, 2026 at the Omni King Edward Hotel in Toronto, Ontario.

Michael Nikiforuk, Founder, CEO, & Director will present on Wednesday October 28 at 4:00 PM ET in the Sovereign Ballroom and will be available for investor meetings and one-on-ones throughout the event. Michael's presentation will provide an update on GoldCoast's ongoing exploration project on Ghana's shallow continental shelf, highlighting upcoming exploration activities and plans to commence the bulk sampling program. Investors are encouraged to review the updated corporate presentation here.

About GoldCoast Resource Corp.

GoldCoast Resource Corp. (CSE: GCR) (OTC: GCRFF) (FSE: EKW) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on offshore gold in Ghana, Africa's largest gold-producing country. The Company holds a district-scale, 10,000 km² package of reconnaissance licenses covering approximately 53% of Ghana's offshore coastline - the only place on Earth where three major rivers, carrying gold-rich bedload eroded from world-class gold belts over interglacial periods, converge on a shallow continental shelf. The offshore recovery of minerals from unconsolidated marine sediments is an established industry worldwide, with long-running precedents including Debmarine Namibia's marine diamond operations, PT Timah's offshore tin operations in Indonesia, and the United Kingdom's Crown Estate marine aggregates sector.



Additional information about GoldCoast Resource Corp. is available at goldcoastresource.com and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF GOLDCOAST RESOURCE CORP.



Michael Nikiforuk

Founder, CEO & Director

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes "forward looking statements", within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which are based on the opinions and estimates of management and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the mining industry (including operational risks in exploration development and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainties involved in the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits, resources or reserves; the uncertainty of resource and reserve estimates and the ability to economically exploit resources and reserves; the uncertainty of estimates and projections in relation to production, costs and expenses; the uncertainty surrounding the ability of the Company to obtain all permits, consents or authorizations required for its operations and activities; and health and safety and environmental risks), the risk of commodity price and foreign exchange rate fluctuations, the ability of the Company to fund the capital and operating expenses necessary to achieve the business objectives of the Company, the uncertainty associated with commercial negotiations and negotiating with foreign governments and risks associated with international business activities, as well as those risks described in public disclosure documents filed by the Company. Due to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, prospective investors in securities of the Company should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Statements in relation to "resources" and "reserves" are deemed to be forward-looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described can be profitably produced in the future.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of risks, uncertainties and other factors are not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements contained in this [press release] are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release or in any other documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.





To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320739