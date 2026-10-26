Supreme plc, a leading manufacturer, innovator and distributor of fast-moving consumer goods, is pleased to announce that its heritage tea brand Typhoo is bringing back its iconic Gnu character 50 years after he first appeared on British television, with a new national advertising campaign launching in November 2026.

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Drew the Gnu

Typhoo will be launching Drew the Gnu, a fresh take on one of the UK tea market's most recognisable advertising characters, to reconnect the brand with consumers and bring fresh personality to one of Britain's established tea brands. Drew the Gnu is being launched to lead the new campaign: "Typhoo Tea Fixes Everything... Sort Of."

The campaign forms part of Supreme's ongoing development of Typhoo, building on the brand's 120-year heritage and supporting its ambition to strengthen consumer engagement in the UK tea market. It also creates a character-led platform for continued brand storytelling, connecting Typhoo's advertising heritage with its present-day identity and future ambitions.

Drew brings a contemporary identity to the original Gnu character. Using humour and everyday situations, the campaign combines Typhoo's distinctive advertising heritage with a contemporary creative approach designed to reconnect with existing consumers and introduce the brand to a new generation.

Sandy Chadha, Chief Executive of Supreme, commented:

"Bringing back the Gnu gives us the opportunity to celebrate an iconic part of Typhoo's heritage while giving the character a fresh personality and a new role for today's consumers.

"Drew provides an ideal marketing platform for us to continue to extend Typhoo's market reach and bring this legacy British brand to a new audience."

About Supreme

Supreme supplies products across three operating divisions: Vaping (previously known as 'Vaping' and 'Branded Distribution'), Drinks Wellness ('Sports Nutrition Wellness' combined with Typhoo Tea, Clearly Drinks and the newly acquired SlimFast brand), and Electricals Household (previously 'Batteries' and 'Lighting', also including the recently acquired 1001 cleaning brand). The Company's capabilities span from product development and manufacturing through to its extensive retail distribution network and direct to consumer capabilities. This vertically integrated platform provides an excellent route to market for well-known brands and products.

The Group has over 3,000 active business accounts with around 55,000 retail outlets. Customers include B&M, Home Bargains, Poundland, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Amazon, The Range, Costcutter, Asda, Halfords, Iceland, Waitrose, Aldi and HM Prison Probation Service.

In addition to distributing globally-recognised brands such as Duracell, Energizer and Panasonic, and supplying lighting products exclusively under the Energizer, Eveready, Black Decker and JCB licences across 45 countries, Supreme has also built a strong portfolio of in-house brands, most notably 88Vape. The Company has a growing footprint in Sports Nutrition Wellness via its principal Sci-MX brand and has recently expanded into the soft drinks and hot beverages markets with the acquisitions of Typhoo Tea and Clearly Drinks and now into weight management through SlimFast, one of the UK's leading meal replacement brands.

https://investors.supreme.co.uk/

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Contacts:

Enquiries:

Vigo Consulting (Financial Public Relations)

Jeremy Garcia Safia Colebrook Georgina Moul

supreme@vigoconsulting.com

+44 (0)20 7390 0230