AI SEARCH INC: iAsk.ai Unveils Search-To-Video AI: Ask a Question, Watch the Answer

Available to everyone, the feature lets users request a generated tutorial video with their search. A new launch demo shows a question about black holes becoming a visual explanation.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / Ai Search Inc., the company behind iAsk.ai, announced the release of search-to-video generation within its AI search platform. Users can request a video explanation when they submit a question, then explore the result alongside a written answer. The feature is available to everyone.

Branded illustration of iAsk's search-to-video feature using a rainbow question. Image supplied by iAsk.

To begin, users can ask AI questions on the iAsk homepage and select "Generate a tutorial video" before submitting. The request starts with what the person wants to understand: a natural-language question supplies the subject for the explanation.

From a question to a video answer

The company's launch demo illustrates the feature with the question "How do black holes form?" A user enters the question on the homepage and selects the tutorial-video option. The film then shows excerpts from the generated explanation, including imagery of a glowing star and a black hole surrounded by a bright ring.

The tutorial appears within the iAsk result, with a written explanation underneath. Users can watch an introduction to the subject, read the accompanying response and continue exploring through the platform's follow-up questions.

The accompanying launch film combines product-interface shots and excerpts labelled "Actual iAsk-generated tutorial." It presents the question-to-video workflow in an edited demonstration.

iAsk's edited launch demo shows "How do black holes form?" becoming a video explanation alongside a written answer. Video supplied by iAsk.

The AI video explainer adds a visual format to a familiar search interaction. The black-hole result pairs its imagery with text discussing the gravitational collapse of massive stars, giving users both a visual introduction and an explanation they can revisit at their own pace.

More ways to explore an answer

The feature brings video generation into the moment when a user is already asking a question. There is no separate script or storyboard in the demonstrated request: the question supplies the subject. Written explanations, source citations and follow-up questions remain part of iAsk's broader search experience.

The feature also supports the platform's broader learning experience. A student using AI for homework help can request a visual explanation of a concept, while someone outside the classroom can begin with a question of their own. Tutorial generation complements iAsk's guided learning tools and is separate from its live AI Video Tutor.

Availability

Tutorial-video generation is available through the iAsk homepage. Enter a question, select "Generate a tutorial video," and submit. Once ready, the tutorial can be played from the result page alongside the written response.

About iAsk

iAsk.ai is an AI search and learning platform operated by Ai Search Inc. Users can ask questions in natural language, explore written explanations and continue with follow-up questions. Its features include guided learning and on-demand tutorial-video generation.

For more information, visit iAsk.ai.

Media Contact

Phillip DeRenzo

Head of Marketing at iAsk

phillip@iask.ai

(412) 282-3575

SOURCE: AI SEARCH INC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/iask.ai-unveils-search-to-video-ai-ask-a-question-watch-the-answe-1240329