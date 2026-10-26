Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) (OTCQB: NBRKF) (FSE: O91) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the resumption of drilling by Enviro North Exploration Inc. at its 100% owned Moray gold project ("Moray") located 49 km southeast of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine operated by Alamos Gold Inc. ("Alamos").

New Break acquired the initial 1,857-hectare Moray project in late June 2020. Through acquisition and staking the property position has grown to 29,924 hectares, 86% of which is royalty free. The price of gold has risen 131% in Canadian dollar terms from US$1,770 (CDN$2,422) per ounce in June 2020 to US$4,000 (CDN$5,600) per ounce today. Moray had historically seen 9,793 metres of drilling from 1964 to 2012 by 11 different operators, including Noranda, Rio Tinto and Newmont. Despite these efforts over the span of five decades, no discovery had been made through the drill bit. From 2020 to 2024, New Break took the approach of completing a number of complimentary exploration programs in order to provide well developed drill targets aimed at offering the best chance of drill discovery. In the summer of 2025, in what would be the Company's inaugural drilling program, the value of that body of work was validated through the discovery of the Zavitz gold zone, which was confirmed through additional fall drilling. In total, New Break completed 12 drillholes in 2025 for 2,924 metres, with eight of those in the Zavitz zone and has completed an additional 5,372 metres of drilling in 32 drillholes in 2026, with 30 of those drilled in the Zavitz zone.

Three of the holes drilled to date have produced a grade x interval product in excess of 100, including 136.3 in NBR-25-05 with 3.17 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") from 72.0 to 115.0 metres, 133.6 in NBR-26-05 with 3.46 g/t Au from 82.0 to 120.6 metres and 111.0 in NBR-25-09 with 1.57 g/t Au from 95.8 to 166.5 metres.

Michael Farrant, President of New Break commented, "Exploration is a process of discovery and knowledge gathering. It tests the known and unknown to gain further insight and answer important questions. Sometimes the answers lead you in a new direction. We embarked on our 2026 drilling looking to expand our gold discovery in the Zavitz zone, test some new target areas and learn more about the geological setting in which the gold is hosted at Moray. Drilling to date suggests that the majority of gold mineralization is hosted in the hematite altered mafic volcanics along the contact with a large syenite intrusive. While gold mineralization has also been present within the syenite, to date it has been limited to within close proximity to the mafic volcanics. This suggests a different style of gold mineralization at Moray than exists at Young-Davidson but does not in any way suggest that the potential is not as great. It means that this next round of drilling will test different targets than our summer drilling program. I am extremely proud of our technical team and our accomplishments to date. We made a gold discovery where numerous companies over the span of five decades did not, and we made it in a significantly more valuable gold price environment. I am more excited than ever to resume drilling, aimed at expanding our understanding of a grassroots gold discovery located in the heart of one of the best mining camps in the world."

This fall 2026 drilling program is expected to comprise a minimum of 1,500 metres in approximately four to six drillholes and is specifically designed to test for hematite alteration in the mafic volcanics in the Zavitz gold zone at depth and the mafic volcanics in other areas along the contact with the intrusive having a similar geophysical signature to the Zavitz zone.

New Break has begun the fall drilling program with what is intended to be the deepest hole ever drilled on the Moray property. It is being drilled in the Zavitz gold zone at a 70° dip to test the zone at depth for additional stacked lenses of gold mineralization. It is not uncommon for gold mineralization to occur in this manner with deeper drilling being the only way to test this possibility.

Prior to New Break's 2025 gold discovery, Moray was last drilled in 2012 by SGX Resources Ltd. ("SGX") who completed 776 metres in five drillholes. Drillhole ML-12-02 reported 1.37 g/t Au over 1.5 metres from 69.0 to 70.5 metres in hematite altered mafic volcanics ("HAMV"), which New Break now understands is the primary host rock for gold mineralization at Moray. ML-12-02 was 177 metres in length, drilled at a dip of 45° and encountered the HAMV zone at a vertical depth of approximately 49 metres. This new drillhole will test for the HAMV zone beneath the historical drilling as New Break plans to step back from the collar of ML-12-02 and drill a deeper hole underneath it at a 60° dip. It has generally been the case that where present, the HAMV zone becomes wider at depth.

In general, there are a number of instances along the interpreted contact between the mafic volcanics and the syenite intrusive of a geophysical signature resembling the signature in the Zavitz gold zone. One such signature lies on a southeast strike extent, 442 metres east-southeast of New Break's 2026 drillhole NBR-26-12, which yielded a gold intersection of 1.13 g/t Au over 7.5 meres in the syenite. This new drillhole will focus on testing the mafic volcanics along the contact with the syenite.

In the 2025 inaugural drilling program, drillhole NBR-25-06 returned 6.47 g/t Au over 1.0 metre in the mafic volcanics, 244.0 metres downhole. New Break plans to drill a hole to test the northeasterly syenite hosted gold bearing surface veins at Trench 1, the contact between the syenite and the ultramafic and potential HAMV zones within the mafic volcanics as potentially evidenced by the intersection in NBR-25-06. The new hole will be drilled on a different azimuth and at a steeper dip.

QA/QC Procedures and Qualified Person

QA/QC procedures will be executed to ensure all work is conducted in accordance with best practices. Samples from this drilling program will be analyzed at Activation Laboratories in Timmins, Ontario, which is ISO 17025 certified. Peter C. Hubacheck, P. Geo, consulting geologist to New Break, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release.

About New Break Resources Ltd.

New Break is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its Moray gold project located 49 km southeast of Timmins, Ontario, in a well-established mining camp within proximity to existing infrastructure, and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc. Shareholders are also leveraged to exploration success in Nunavut, Canada, through New Break's 20% carried interest in the Sundog gold project and ownership of 6.0 million shares of Guardian Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GX). The Company is supported by a highly experienced team of mining professionals. Information on New Break is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.newbreakresources.ca.

New Break trades in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) under the symbol CSE: NBRK, in the United States on the OTCQB Venture Market (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol OTCQB: NBRKF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (www.live.deutsche-boerse.com) under the symbol FSE: O91.

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CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approvals, grants of equity-based compensation, renouncement of flow-through exploration expenses, property agreements, timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, an inability to predict and counteract the effects global events on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains etc. Forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions and therefore involves inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise any forward-looking information, except as may be required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (the "Filings"), such Filings available upon request.

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