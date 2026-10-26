Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - TenX Protocols Inc. (TSXV: TNX) (FSE: L47) ("TenX" or the "Company"), a blockchain infrastructure company building staking solutions and other infrastructure for the next generation of blockchain networks, announces that Martin Bui will step down as Chief Financial Officer effective October 23, 2026. Michael Frankel will succeed him as Chief Financial Officer effective October 23, 2026.

Over the last 20 years, Michael Frankel has been involved in more than 100 transactions worth more than $1 billion in total, including mergers and acquisitions, equity raises and debt financings at companies ranging from early-stage startups to unicorns. He began his career on Wall Street advising technology companies on mergers and acquisitions and capital raising, before moving into venture capital in Toronto, where he invested in companies later acquired by Apple and Box. As a CFO, he has led finance at high-growth technology companies through capital raises, turnarounds and acquisitions.

"We are pleased to welcome Michael as Chief Financial Officer. His experience in corporate finance and financial leadership at high-growth technology companies brings valuable expertise to TenX. We also thank Martin for his contributions and wish him well in his future endeavours," said Mat Cybula, Chief Executive Officer of TenX.

About TenX Protocols Inc.

TenX Protocols Inc. is a technology company focused on generating recurring revenue from the crypto asset economy. The Company operates institutional-grade staking infrastructure, earns cash flow from its inventory of crypto assets, and provides infrastructure, advisory, and development services across high-throughput blockchain networks. Through proprietary staking, hosted solutions, and strategic protocol partnerships, TenX gives public market investors exposure to the growth of next-generation blockchains and the broader Web3 ecosystem.

To learn more about TenX visit www.tenx.inc.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.



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