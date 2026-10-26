Zafin Labs Americas: Zafin signs definitive agreement to acquire Naehas

Zafin signs definitive agreement to acquire Naehas

Proposed acquisition brings offer management, disclosure automation and marketing compliance technology into Zafin's expanding portfolio of AI-powered platforms for regulated institutions

TORONTO and PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zafin, the AI platform company for regulated institutions, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Naehas, a provider of offer management, disclosure automation and marketing compliance technology serving many leading financial institutions in the United States.

The proposed acquisition is expected to expand Zafin's platform capabilities as the company builds a broader portfolio of AI-enabled technology for regulated institutions.

"AI is not simply changing how regulated institutions operate, it is redefining the technology foundations they need to create, govern and deliver lasting value to their customers," said Charbel Safadi, CEO of Zafin. "Our strategy is to build the trusted platforms that help institutions lead through this transition with greater intelligence, control and accountability. Naehas brings proven capabilities across marketing, offers and compliance that complement this vision. Signing this agreement marks an important step toward expanding what Zafin can enable for regulated institutions."

The proposed acquisition reflects a broader shift underway across financial services. Product, pricing, marketing, offers and compliance are becoming increasingly interconnected as institutions seek to respond faster to customer needs while maintaining the controls required in regulated environments.

Zafin has been expanding its technology portfolio around that challenge. Its platforms today address governed agentic execution through Zafin AIOS, AI-powered banking execution through the Zafin Banking Platform, and enterprise integration through the Zafin IO platform. The acquisition of Naehas would deepen and extend that portfolio with established offer management, disclosure automation and marketing compliance technology, creating new opportunities to serve financial institutions and, over time, other regulated industries.

"The cost and time required to execute an offer determine how many growth opportunities an institution can pursue," said Rab Govil, Founder and CEO of Naehas. "We built Naehas to change those economics. Together with Zafin, we have an opportunity to turn relationship pricing into offers that reach customers faster, increase share of wallet, and improve relationship profitability."

The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and required regulatory approvals. Until closing, Zafin and Naehas will continue to operate as independent companies.

About Zafin

Zafin is an AI platform company for regulated institutions. Built from more than 20 years of operating in demanding regulated technology environments, Zafin brings structure, intelligence and accountability to how critical work, systems and decisions are created, governed and improved.

Zafin's portfolio includes Zafin AIOS, the end-to-end orchestration platform and control plane for governed agentic work; Zafin Banking Platform, the AI-powered banking execution platform for product, pricing, offers, billing, loyalty, relationship and deal logic; and Zafin IO, the integration platform for connecting data, events, services, workflows and applications across regulated enterprise environments.

Across its portfolio, Zafin brings a common discipline to regulated technology: helping institutions move faster while preserving governance, evidence, control and accountability.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Zafin serves institutions across North America, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

To learn more, visit Zafin.com and connect with Zafin on LinkedIn. Additional insights and expert discussions are available on the Zafin blog and YouTube channel.

"Zafin" is a trademark of Zafin. Other product or service names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

About Naehas

Naehas is the offer management, disclosure automation, and marketing compliance platform purpose-built for financial institutions. Its technology connects content, disclosures, approvals, and delivery across the regulated offer lifecycle, helping institutions bring compliant products and offers to market faster.

The platform supports revenue growth through faster, more relevant offers; reduces regulatory risk through automated disclosure governance; and deepens customer relationships through cross-sell and retention at scale.

Media Contacts - Zafin: Lavita D'souza, Senior Manager, Marketing and Communications Programs, Lavita.dsouza@zafin.com; Naehas: Cassie LeBlanc, Senior Director of Marketing, Cassiel@naehas.com

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