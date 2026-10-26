Kailas FUGA Mogan Mountain Running Race Celebrates10 Years

Limited-edition Shadow Green FUGA DU 2 Trail Shoe Released





Kailas FUGA Mogan Mountain Running Race 70k start. Credit: Letour Sports

DEQING, China, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kailas FUGA Mogan Mountain Running Race by Letour Sports celebrated its 10th anniversary with 15,000 athletes competing across the categories of 100k (5,903m), 70k (3,618m), 50k (2,915m), 30k (1,570m), 20k (1,049m), 10k (460m), and Youth 10k. The annual race kicked off in the legendary Mogan Mountain, Zhejiang Province, China. Heavy rain didn't dampen the mood as Chinese and international trail running elites battled for victory through bamboo forests, tea plantations and rice paddies.





Runner on the Kailas FUGA Mogan Mountain Running Race course. Credit: Letour Sports

Themed 'Be Yourself in the Mountains' Kailas FUGA Mogan Mountain Running Race remains true to its original intention by encouraging everybody from elite athletes to first-timers to embrace the outdoors and find themselves in the mountains. This year was not just a race but a celebration of China's trail running culture and FUGA's spirit of mountain exploration. With just 800 competitors in its first edition in 2017, over 30,000 runners applied to join the 2026 race. 62% of the runners were first-time participants in this race. 45% of the runners were women. This unusually high percentage reflects Kailas FUGA's mission to encourage greater diversity in trail running.





Limited-edition Shadow Green FUGA DU 2. Credit: Kailas FUGA

To mark the occasion, Kailas FUGA released a limited-edition DU 2 Shadow Green in a Mogan Mountain colorway. Known as the 'King of the Slopes' the FUGA DU 2 is specifically engineered for the steep, technical terrain of Asia and distances up to 100k. Like the first generation, it retains the ultra-wide outsole and unbeatable grip but adds an enhanced upper for breathability, increased midsole responsiveness, and superior stability. Equipped with Power Grip PG-3 Zone Technology and AGS, the trail shoe features a Vibram MEGAGRIP and Vibram LITEBASE. This combination was put to the test on the steep, muddy, wet, and slippery surfaces of Mogan Mountain.

Race organizer Letour Sports General Manager YANG Long explained "In 2017, we chose the former hill station Mogan Mountain to create a race that would fuse local culture with international race standards and today it has become a key 'must-attend' event for trail runners. Set in soft, lush bamboo forest with average altitude of 500m, the course is not just idyllic but also includes some highly technical sections. Protecting the safety of runners of different levels is our priority as we remain dedicated to creating positive trail running experiences for first-timers and elites alike." Named after the legendary swordsmith couple Gan Jiang and Mo Ye, Mogan Mountain with its course landmarks such as the Sword Testing Cliff, Sword Pond, and Mogan Ridge offers unique Chinese cultural elements.

Kailas FUGA Brand Director Nina SUN commented "As one of the highlights of the trail running calendar in China, Kailas FUGA Mogan Mountain Running Race is an expression of everything about trail running. It's a celebration, a collective outpouring of passion, and an incredible convergence of energy from runners united by the same love for the mountains and the trails. This year we are delighted to welcome more international elite athletes to experience our unique race culture and trails in China."





Miguel ARSENIO, winner of 30k Men's race. Credit: Letour Sports

KAILAS FUGA ATHLETE Miguel ARSENIO winner of the 30k Men's race commented "This was my first race in China and I am impressed by the energy and the scale of the trail running scene here. The course was incredible, the standard of the athletes makes for a great competition and I loved running here. I believe that in the future, more international athletes will want to come and experience races here." ARSENIO is an athlete for KAILAS FUGA TEAM, an elite global team of 60 trail runners from 19 countries.

FUGA Mountain Club athlete Emma BILHAM winner of the 70k Women's race added "What an epic experience! Torrential rain, a challenging course and an inspiring aura of history made this a race I will remember for a long time. Thank you Moganshan!"

Category winners for Kailas FUGA Mogan Mountain Running Race were: 100k Men - ZHOU Kao (10:36:46), 100k Women - LI Ying (13:96:15); 70k Men - LIANG Guifeng (05:52:03) 70k Women - Emma BILHAM (06:36:22); 50k Men - ZHAO Kai (04:17:44) Women - RUAN Shiyin (05:09:17); 30k Men - Miguel ARSENIO (02:43:16) Women - GUI Xiufang (03:24:36); 20k Men - SHI Kaijin (01:51:09) Women - FU Jiayi (02:10:13) and 10k Men - Grégoire STROHL (00:51:26) Women - LIU Lihua (00:58:04).

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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For further information contact: PR@kailas.com.cn