Kingsway Corporation: Kingsway To Report Financial Results For Third Quarter 2026 on Thursday, November 5, 2026

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / (NYSE:KWY) Kingsway Corporation ("Kingsway" or the "Company"), the only publicly-traded US company employing the Search Fund model to acquire and build great businesses, today announced that it will report financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2026, after the close of trading on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

Conference Call Information

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Time: 5 p.m. Eastern Time

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: +1 973-528-0011

Participant Code: 637662

Live Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2928/54724

Conference Call Replay Information

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: +1-919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 54724

Replay Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2928/54724

About the Company

Kingsway Corporation is the only publicly-traded US company employing the Search Fund model to acquire and build great businesses.

Kingsway owns and operates a collection of high-quality B2B and B2C services companies that are asset-light, growing, profitable, and that have recurring revenues. Kingsway seeks to compound long-term shareholder value on a per share basis via its decentralized management model, its talented team of operators, and its tax-advantaged corporate structure.

Additional Information

Additional information about Kingsway, including a copy of its Annual Reports can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov, on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com, or through the Company's website at www.kingsway-financial.com.

For Investor Inquiries:

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com

For Company Inquiries:

Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Kent Hansen, CFO

(312) 766-2163

khansen@kingsway-financial.com

SOURCE: Kingsway Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/kingsway-to-report-financial-results-for-third-quarter-2026-on-thurs-1241454