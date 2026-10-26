Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - Walhalla Gold Corp. (CSE: WAU) (OTCQB: WAUXF) ("Walhalla Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a new initiative to showcase the district-scale exploration opportunity across its 1,230 km² Walhalla-Woods Point Project in Victoria, Australia, through interactive 3D visualization. This initiative forms part of the Company's District Discovery Strategy and will bring together historical geological information, past-producing mining areas and prospective exploration targets into a comprehensive visual presentation of the district.

To support this initiative, Walhalla has engaged VRIFY Technology Inc. ("VRIFY") to use its immersive 3D presentation software, VRIFY Present. Through this software, Walhalla Gold will be able to easily illustrate the spatial relationships between historical workings, geological structures and prospective exploration areas, providing stakeholders with greater context for the Company's systematic evaluation of the district.

Steve Jukes, Chief Executive Officer and Director, commented: "Walhalla represents a district-scale exploration opportunity within one of Australia's most historically productive gold regions. Our strategy is built around systematically evaluating an extensive geological database, historic mining areas and prospective structures across a substantial land position. Bringing this information into an interactive 3D presentation with VRIFY will allow us to communicate the scale of the opportunity and the geological relationships underpinning our exploration strategy as we work to advance the district."

Highlights

District-Scale Exploration Opportunity: Walhalla's approximately 1,230 km² land position encompasses a historically productive gold district with extensive geological information, past-producing mines and prospective exploration areas.

Connecting Historical Geology and Exploration Potential: VRIFY's interactive 3D presentation software will allow the Company to illustrate the spatial relationships between historical workings, geological structures and prospective targets, providing greater context for the Company's District Discovery Strategy.

Enhanced Investor Engagement: The presentation created using VRIFY Present will incorporate interactive 3D content and 360° imagery of selected project areas, providing investors with a more comprehensive understanding of the district's geological setting, infrastructure and exploration priorities.

Communicating a District-Scale Opportunity

The Walhalla-Woods Point district contains an extensive history of gold production and exploration, providing a substantial geological information base for the Company's District Discovery Strategy. Walhalla's approach is focused on evaluating historical workings, known mineralized structures and prospective exploration areas within a broader district-scale geological framework.

The interactive 3D presentation created using VRIFY Present will provide a visual representation of these relationships, helping investors and stakeholders understand the scale of the Company's land position and the geological context informing its exploration priorities.

All scientific and technical information incorporated into the presentation will be consistent with the Company's public disclosure and subject to applicable Qualified Person review requirements.

Next Steps

Onboarding commenced in October 2026 and includes the content build for the Walhalla Gold Project, capture of 360° drone imagery of selected project areas, construction of the 3D district model, and training for Walhalla's team.

About VRIFY

VRIFY delivers advanced AI for everyday exploration, helping geoscientists turn data into insights, targets, and value. Built specifically for mineral exploration and mining, VRIFY's software supports teams across the mining lifecycle through AI targeting, data analysis, interactive 3D visualization, and more. VRIFY helps teams maximize the value of their data to make more informed decisions and accelerate exploration. Today, more than 200 mining and exploration companies worldwide trust VRIFY. For more information, visit VRIFY.com

About the Walhalla Gold Project

The Company owns the Walhalla Gold Project, located in the state of Victoria, which is a district-scale project consisting of 1,230 km² of concessions. Cohen's Reef is one of the largest and most productive gold-bearing quartz reefs ever discovered in Victoria and the Company's early exploration will target the identification of potential repeat structures nearby old developments. In addition to multiple areas with past historic production such as Cohen's Reef, the Walhalla Gold Project contains high-priority greenfield targets.

On behalf of the Company

Steve Jukes, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performances. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulation. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Qualified Persons Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Moore, P. Geo., Director of Walhalla Gold Corp., a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Moore is not independent of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101. The QP has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320548