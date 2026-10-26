WuXi AppTec Delivers Strong Q1-Q3 2026 Results and Further Raises Full-Year Guidance, Driven by Greater Success of Multiple Customers' Products and CRDMO Model

SHANGHAI, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec (Stock Codes: 603259.SH / 2359.HK), a leading global pharmaceutical CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization), today announced financial results for the first three quarters ending September 30, 2026 ("Reporting Period"). The Company further raised its full-year guidance [1] , citing strong performance across revenue, profit, and cash flow driven by the greater success of multiple customers' products and its unique integrated CRDMO platform.

Financial Highlights

Q1-Q3 2026 total revenue reached RMB 45.54 billion, up 38.6% year-on-year (YoY); revenue from Continuing Operations [2] up 46.3% YoY.

up 46.3% YoY. Adjusted non-IFRS gross profit margin increased by 7.7 percentage points (pts) YoY to 54.8%.

Adjusted non-IFRS net profit up 74.4% YoY to RMB 18.38 billion; adjusted non-IFRS net profit margin up 8.3pts YoY to 40.4%; adjusted non-IFRS diluted EPS up 68.8% YoY to RMB 6.21.

Net profit per CAS [3] up 60.6% YoY to RMB 19.40 billion; diluted EPS up 55.6% YoY to RMB 6.55.

up 60.6% YoY to RMB 19.40 billion; diluted EPS up 55.6% YoY to RMB 6.55. Backlog for Continuing Operations up 36.4% YoY to RMB 76.74 billion as of September 30, 2026.

Adjusted operating cash flow rose 58.9% YoY to RMB 17.28 billion.

Management Comment

Dr. Ge Li, Chairman and CEO of WuXi AppTec, said, "Enabling our customers and benefiting patients is the cornerstone of WuXi AppTec's sustained growth. Driven by the greater success of multiple customers' products, the strength of our unique CRDMO business model, and the exceptional performance of our global team, we maintained broad-based momentum and delivered strong growth across revenue, profit, and cash flow in the first three quarters of 2026. Our backlog for Continuing Operations reached RMB 76.7 billion, and we have further raised our full-year guidance."

"To efficiently meet our customers' evolving needs, we are accelerating our global capacity development, enhancing our operational resilience, and driving high-quality growth, delivering even greater value for customers and shareholders alike."

"We firmly believe that innovation begins with science and flourishes through execution. WuXi AppTec remains steadfast in 'doing the right thing and doing it right.' We will continue to enable global innovators and achieve our vision that 'every drug can be made and every disease can be treated.'"

Shareholder Returns

The Company distributed a total of RMB 6.22 billion cash dividends in Q1-Q3, including RMB 4.71 billion[4] for the 2025 annual dividend, and RMB 1.51 billion for the 2026 interim dividend (representing a further increase from its first interim dividend of RMB 1.03 billion in 2025).

2026 Full-Year Outlook

Driven by the greater success of multiple customers' products, our unique CRDMO model, and management and execution excellence, the Company has further raised its full-year guidance.

2026 total revenue target has been raised to RMB 61.0-61.9 billion (previously RMB 58.5-60.5 billion), with Continuing Operations revenue now expected to grow 40-42% YoY (previously 35-39%).

The Company is confident in maintaining a stable and resilient adjusted non-IFRS net profit margin in 2026.

2026 capex forecast has been adjusted to RMB 8.0-8.5 billion (previously RMB 7.5-8.5 billion) to support accelerated global capacity development, including initiation of the new Changzhou site ahead of schedule.

Along with business growth and efficiency improvements, 2026 adjusted free cash flow forecast has been raised to RMB 14.5-15.5 billion (previously RMB 13.5-14.5 billion).

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec is a trusted partner and contributor to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries, providing R&D and manufacturing services that help advance healthcare innovation. With operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, we offer integrated, end-to-end services through our unique CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization) platform. We are privileged to work alongside partners across 30+ countries, supporting their efforts to bring breakthrough treatments to patients. Guided by our vision that every drug can be made and every disease can be treated, we are committed to advancing breakthroughs for patients-one collaboration at a time. Learn more at https://www.wuxiapptec.com.

Media Contact

Please direct inquiries to [email protected] .

This press release provides a summary of the results and does not intend to provide a complete statement relating to the Company, its securities, or any relevant matters herein that a recipient may need in order to evaluate the Company. For relevant information, please refer to the Company's disclosure documents and information on the Shanghai Stock Exchange ("SSE"), the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX") and the Company's website. Investors are advised to exercise caution and be aware of the investment risks in trading Company shares.

Unless otherwise stated, all financials disclosed in this press release are prepared based on IFRS. The currency is RMB.

The 2026 Third Quarterly Report of the Company has not been audited.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, which can be recognized by the use of words such as "expects", "targets", "plans", "will", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead are predictions about future events based on our beliefs, development strategy, business plan as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to our management. Although we believe that our predictions are reasonable, future events are inherently uncertain and our forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect. Our forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the effective competitiveness of our services, our ability to meet timelines for the expansion of our service offerings or to reach the scale of our production capacity development plans, our ability to protect our clients' intellectual property, industry competition and regulation, the international geopolitical environment, legislative restrictions and judicial proceedings, the impact of emergencies and other force majeure. Our forward-looking statements do not constitute any profit forecast by our management or an undertaking by WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. ("WuXi AppTec" or the "Company") to our investors. ACCORDINGLY, YOU ARE STRONGLY CAUTIONED THAT RELIANCE ON ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS INVOLVES KNOWN AND UNKNOWN RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES. All forward-looking statements contained herein are qualified by reference to the cautionary statements set forth in this section. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and is based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement or information in this press release to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Adjusted Non-IFRS Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's IFRS consolidated financial statements, we also provide adjusted non-IFRS gross profit, adjusted non-IFRS net profit attributable to the owners of the Company ("Adjusted Non-IFRS Net Profit"), adjusted non-IFRS diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted Non-IFRS Diluted EPS"), adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow. These measures are not required by, or presented in accordance with IFRS.

We believe that the adjusted non-IFRS financial measures are useful for understanding and assessing our core business performance and operating trends, and we believe that management and investors may benefit from referring to these measures in assessing our financial performance by eliminating the impact of certain unusual, non-recurring, non-cash and/or non-operating items that we do not consider indicative of the performance of our core business. The management of the Company believes such adjusted non-IFRS financial measures are widely accepted and adopted in the industry in which the Company operates. However, you should not view adjusted results on a stand-alone basis or as a substitute for results under IFRS, or as being comparable to results reported or forecasted by other companies.

[1] This guidance constitutes forward-looking statements.

[2] As disclosed in the 2026 Third Quarterly Report, Continuing Operations include WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology and Others; historical data has been adjusted accordingly.

[3] Net profit attributable to the owners of the Company ("Net Profit") is prepared in accordance with China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises ("CAS").

[4] This excludes the RMB 1.03 billion already paid as the 2025 interim dividend.

SOURCE WuXi AppTec