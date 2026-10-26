Nutshell's recently updated QuickBooks Online integration connects deals, products, and invoices, reducing manual work and improving payment visibility so sales moves faster and accounting stays accurate.

Ann Arbor, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - Nutshell, the CRM and marketing automation platform that saves time and accelerates deal closures, recently announced significant enhancements to its native QuickBooks Online (QBO) integration. The update connects product catalogs, customers, invoices, and payment status between Nutshell and QuickBooks Online to shorten handoffs and improve data accuracy.





Image caption: Nutshell launches new features that enhance its QuickBooks Online integration. Image source: Nutshell.

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Once an administrator connects QuickBooks Online, teams can send their product catalog from Nutshell to QuickBooks. Teams can export up to 5,000 active products at once. Larger catalogs process in the background, and users receive a completion notification.

On invoices, a "Prepare for QuickBooks" step confirms customers and products before sending. Status cards flag what is ready, what matches an existing QuickBooks record, and what needs attention. Users can also choose a different active QuickBooks customer for a single invoice without changing the Nutshell lead. When marking a draft invoice ready, teams can enable "Create new invoice in QuickBooks." Nutshell completes the ready step, creates the QuickBooks invoice, and offers a simple retry path if needed.

Nutshell checks QuickBooks every five minutes for payment updates. When a linked QuickBooks invoice is fully paid, Nutshell marks the invoice as Paid, records the payment source, and alerts the lead assignee via in-app and email notifications. Partial payments remain unchanged until the QuickBooks invoice is fully settled. Once linked, invoices include a View in QuickBooks link, and Nutshell keeps its invoice number distinct from the accounting record.





Image caption: Nutshell's latest update now allows for automated checks of QuickBooks for payment updates. Image source: Nutshell.

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"With our updated QuickBooks Online integration, sales no longer has to retype product lists or chase invoice status, and accounting gets clean, consistent data they can trust. It saves time by eliminating manual follow-up, so teams can focus on winning and serving customers," said Chris Cain, VP of Product Development at Nutshell.

The QuickBooks Online integration is included with every Nutshell plan. A QuickBooks Online account is required. Teams that create and send Nutshell invoices also need Proposals & Invoices.

For more information or to start a free trial, contact the Nutshell team at https://www.nutshell.com/contact or sign up at https://app.nutshell.com/signup.

About Nutshell

Nutshell is a CRM and marketing automation platform that saves time and accelerates deal closures, built for sales and marketing teams who want to maximize efficiency and revenue. Unlike complex, fragmented tools, Nutshell combines intuitive sales management, automated workflows, and actionable insights in one platform, so teams spend less time on busywork and more time moving deals forward. Learn more at https://www.nutshell.com.

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