Philippine renewable energy developer Citicore Renewable Energy Corp. (CREC) has secured PHP 35.014 billion ($552 million) in syndicated project financing to develop five solar projects with a combined capacity of 900 MW and 120 MWh of battery storage in Batangas province. The financing is the company's largest syndicated loan facility to date. Three Philippine banks provided the funding: Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), state-owned Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank), and Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP). The portfolio consists of two 300 MW solar plants and three 100 MW solar ...

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