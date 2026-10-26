Framery Group Oyj: Changes in Framery Group's organizational structure and Management Team

Framery Group Plc | Stock Exchange Release | October 26, 2026 at 13:31:00 EET

Changes in Framery Group's organizational structure and Management Team



To bolster the execution of its growth strategy and deliver a seamless customer experience across every market, Framery is restructuring its organization. By consolidating customer operations into the Operations organization, the company is streamlining its current executive leadership team.



As a result of the consolidation of functions, Henrik Skyttä, a member of the Management Team responsible for Customer Operations, will leave his position in the Group Management Team. He will remain at Framery until the end of the year, focusing on leading a strategically important AI overhaul of customer service. The current Management Team member Hannu Seppä will continue to lead the Operations organization.



"Our goal is to ensure an exceptional customer experience and accelerate growth in all of our markets. By strengthening our geographic presence in various regions, we'll improve our ability to respond to customer needs more quickly and smoothly, and lay an even stronger foundation for scalable, customer-centric growth," says Samu Hällfors, CEO of Framery.



The renewal is driven by, among other things, particularly strong growth in North America, where the company has already strengthened its presence in the United States by launching the Gradus product line and converting its Michigan logistics center into a factory for its assembly.



"I would like to warmly thank Henrik for his valuable contribution to Framery's growth story and the development of our customer operations. Henrik's leadership and dedication have played an important role in strengthening our operations, and I wish him all the best and success in the challenges ahead.", says Samu Hällfors.



"I'm proud of what we've achieved together at Framery. I believe this change will make our operations even more customer-focused and lay a solid foundation for future growth," says Henrik Skyttä.



Going forward Framery Group's Management Team includes:

Samu Hällfors, CEO

Lauri Isotalo, CFO

Anni Hallila, Head of People and Culture

Lasse Karvinen, Head of Sales

Taru Kovanen, General Counsel

Tomi Nokelainen, Head of Research and Development

Inka Roos, acting Chief Marketing Officer

Hannu Seppä, Head of Operations

Arto Vahvanen, Head of Smart Office Solutions

Oona Vilermo, Strategy Director





Further information:

Kati Kaksonen

Director of Investor Relations

kati.kaksonen@framery.com

+358 50 393 1561



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

FIN-FSA

The principal media

https://framery.com/sijoittajat/en/investors/



Framery in brief

Framery enables people to focus on what truly matters and to get things done. With its soundproof smart pods and smart office solutions, Framery turns ordinary offices into places people love. This is why Framery is an essential part of a successful workday for millions of workers in over a hundred countries and within many of the world's leading companies.