Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - Flow Metals Corp. (CSE: FWM) ("Flow Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has staked 44 additional quartz claims (the "Mila Claims") along the northern portion of its Sixtymile Gold Project (the "Project") in western Yukon. The staking concludes an aggressive land acquisition campaign, consolidating the Sixtymile district into a contiguous 17,635-hectare functional land package nearly tripling the original 6,558-hectare footprint.

The Mila Claims cover a northwest-trending magnetic lineament that aligns directly with Little Gold Creek, encapsulating the headwaters of this historic placer gold source, and extend the northern boundary of the Project to the Top of the World Highway. The staking follows the Company's recently completed 2026 exploration program, which identified widespread epithermal textures across the Project and prompted the Company to evaluate prospective ground to the northern extension.

Highlights

District Consolidation: Concludes the 2026 acquisition campaign, expanding the Project to a contiguous 17,635-hectare footprint, nearly tripling the original 6,558-hectare land position.

Concludes the 2026 acquisition campaign, expanding the Project to a contiguous 17,635-hectare footprint, nearly tripling the original 6,558-hectare land position. Historic Placer Headwaters and Geophysical Target: The Mila Claims cover a kilometer-scale, northwest trending magnetic lineament that aligns with Little Gold Creek and encapsulates the headwaters of this historic placer gold source.

The Mila Claims cover a kilometer-scale, northwest trending magnetic lineament that aligns with Little Gold Creek and encapsulates the headwaters of this historic placer gold source. Epithermal Potential: Recent field observations identified epithermal textures and quartz veins on adjacent ground, trending westward into the newly staked ground.

Recent field observations identified epithermal textures and quartz veins on adjacent ground, trending westward into the newly staked ground. Highway Access: Extends the northern boundary of the Project to the Top of the World Highway, providing immediate road access to support future exploration activities.

"2026 has been about aggressive expansion at Sixtymile," said Scott Sheldon, President and CEO of Flow Metals. "Following positive permitting developments in late 2025, we nearly tripled our land position across the district. Recent fieldwork supported extending the property farther west, adding to a land position that now spans from the historic placer valleys to the headwaters and the Top of the World Highway. This gives Flow Metals a district-scale, road-accessible land package to systematically target multiple mineralizing systems across Sixtymile."





Figure 1: Consolidated Sixtymile District claim map (Fall 2026) showing the newly staked Mila Claims along the Top of the World Highway and the headwaters of Little Gold Creek.



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Northern Expansion & District Consolidation

As announced on September 22, 2026, the Company's 2026 exploration program identified multiple epithermal targets across the Project. These include a newly discovered high-sulphidation alteration zone at Miller Creek and repeating, 20-meter-wide brecciated quartz vein zones exhibiting epithermal textures at the Drake claims. These Company interprets these observations as supporting a younger magmatic-hydrothermal event overprinting the district's older, structurally controlled gold system.

The Milia Claims (Mila 1-44) expand Project's northern boundary to the Top of the World Highway and secure the northwestern extension of a prominent kilometer-scale magnetic lineament that aligns directly with the trace of Little Gold Creek and encapsulates the headwaters of this historic placer gold source.

The Company is integrating historical geophysical datasets with it's updated structural interpretation, to evaluate the magnetic lineament together with regional fault architecture and the recently identified epithermal targets. This work includes a 3D review of historical airborne magnetic and CSAMT surveys, with results to be detailed in upcoming news releases.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Harley Slade, P.Geo., a director of the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the Company

Flow Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing district-scale opportunities in established mining regions. The Company employs a systematic, technology-driven exploration approach to evaluate large mineral systems. The Company's flagship Sixtymile Gold Project in the Yukon targets the bedrock source of widespread discrete placer gold mineralization across a contiguous land package. Flow Metals also owns the New Brenda Project in southern British Columbia, a porphyry copper-molybdenum system within the Quesnel Terrane.

Forward-Looking Information

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release.

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes statements regarding the exploration potential of the Sixtymile Gold Project, including the newly staked Mila Claims; the interpretation and significance of the northwest-trending magnetic lineament and its potential relationship to the bedrock source of placer gold in Little Gold Creek; the potential extent and significance of the interpreted epithermal system and the potential overprinting of the district's older, structurally controlled gold system by a younger magmatic-hydrothermal event; the potential for the Project to host multiple mineralizing systems; the expected benefits of road access for future exploration; the Company's planned exploration and analytical activities, including the integration of historical geophysical datasets with the Company's updated structural interpretation and the 3D review of historical airborne magnetic and CSAMT surveys; the anticipated timing of disclosure of the results of such work; and the completion of the Company's 2026 land acquisition program.. Forward-looking information is often identified by words such as "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "potential," "may," "will" and similar expressions.

This forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including historical data, provides a reasonable basis for the Company's exploration interpretations and proposed work; that the Mila Claims will be recorded and maintained in good standing and are not subject to material conflicting interests; that the Company will have access to sufficient funding, personnel, contractors and laboratory services to carry out its planned activities; that required permits, approvals and property access will be obtained or maintained as needed; and that exploration and analytical work can be completed within anticipated time frames.

Forward-looking information is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include the preliminary nature of geological and geophysical interpretations; the risk that historical data is incomplete or unreliable; the risk that further exploration will not support the Company's current interpretations or identify significant mineralization; the risk that placer gold occurrences, magnetic features, observed alteration and vein textures will not be indicative of bedrock mineralization or economically recoverable mineral deposits; uncertainties regarding the presence, extent, continuity, grade and economic significance of any mineralization; the possibility that the interpreted mineralizing systems are absent or differ from current expectations; risks relating to title, claim recording, claim challenges, assessment work requirements and overlapping placer or third-party rights; First Nations consultation, environmental assessment and permitting requirements in Yukon; financing constraints; permitting or access delays, including seasonal access limitations; adverse weather and field conditions; contractor or laboratory delays; changes in exploration priorities; and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions underlying the forward-looking information are reasonable as of the date of this news release, no assurance can be given that they will prove correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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