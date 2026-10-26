Latvian company SIA LearnBetter launches a six-language reference on 48 peptide drugs and supplements. Every claimed benefit gets a grade from Proven to Failed, every page shows the legal status where the reader lives, and nothing is for sale.

Valmiera, Latvia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - Peptides have become one of the most talked-about topics in health, from the weight-loss drugs semaglutide and tirzepatide to unapproved products such as BPC-157 sold online. The information people find is split between dense regulator pages and sellers with something to gain. SIA LearnBetter today launched Peplogue, a free, noncommercial guide that puts the evidence, the risks and the law for each peptide on one page, in English, Spanish, German, French, Italian and Dutch.





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The problem it solves

Someone who hears that a peptide might help their weight, joints or sleep has three questions: does it work, what can go wrong, and is it legal where I live. Today the answers sit in different places, and the easiest pages to find are written by people selling the product. Peplogue answers all three on one page and links every answer to its source.

Does it work? Each use is graded separately, so semaglutide is Proven for weight loss and Failed for Alzheimer's disease on the same page. Hype and evidence stop looking the same.

Each use is graded separately, so semaglutide is Proven for weight loss and Failed for Alzheimer's disease on the same page. Hype and evidence stop looking the same. What can go wrong? Serious and common side effects, who should avoid it, and what people who take it report, kept apart from the trial results.

Serious and common side effects, who should avoid it, and what people who take it report, kept apart from the trial results. Is it legal here? The status in ten regions: the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Spain, Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands. Most guides stop at the United States.

"We kept meeting people who had been told a peptide could fix something, and had no easy way to check. Peplogue puts the evidence, the risks and the law side by side, including the disappointing results, so they can have a better conversation with their doctor," said Aksels Putnins of SIA LearnBetter.

What makes it different

Nothing for sale. No peptide advertising, no affiliate links, no seller names and no doses for unapproved products. A reader who wants a peptide still has to go to a doctor or a pharmacy, which is the point.

No peptide advertising, no affiliate links, no seller names and no doses for unapproved products. A reader who wants a peptide still has to go to a doctor or a pharmacy, which is the point. Six languages, ten legal regions. Most peptide information online is in English and written for the United States. Peplogue is also in Spanish, German, French, Italian and Dutch, with national legal status for those five countries.

Most peptide information online is in English and written for the United States. Peplogue is also in Spanish, German, French, Italian and Dutch, with national legal status for those five countries. What people say, for and against. Statements from about 390 doctors, researchers, athletes and public figures, paraphrased and linked to the source, with any money interest disclosed. Each peptide page shows one supportive and one cautionary expert side by side.

Statements from about 390 doctors, researchers, athletes and public figures, paraphrased and linked to the source, with any money interest disclosed. Each peptide page shows one supportive and one cautionary expert side by side. What is coming. A board of peptides in phase 2 and phase 3 trials, filed with regulators or newly approved, with the dates to watch and the companies behind them.

A board of peptides in phase 2 and phase 3 trials, filed with regulators or newly approved, with the dates to watch and the companies behind them. A private notebook. Readers can log how they feel while taking something and bring a clear record to their doctor. Without an account it never leaves their browser.

Readers can log how they feel while taking something and bring a clear record to their doctor. Without an account it never leaves their browser. Open about its limits. No entry has yet been reviewed by an independent clinician or pharmacist, the weekly additions are researched by an AI assistant and checked automatically, not read by a person first, and the site says both plainly. Changes to legal status are always checked by hand. Peplogue is a well-sourced starting point for a conversation with a professional, not medical advice.

Availability

Peplogue is free at peplogue.com, with no sign-up needed to read it. It works on phones and computers, in English, Spanish, German, French, Italian and Dutch. The site is also prepared for AI assistants and search engines, with plain-text versions of every peptide page.

About SIA LearnBetter

SIA LearnBetter is a Latvian company based in Valmiera that builds learning projects around one idea: investing in a better life, from health and habits to mental wellbeing and finances. Its projects include Trading Game, where people practise investing with virtual money. Peplogue is its noncommercial project on the health side. The company has no ties to any peptide maker or seller.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320414