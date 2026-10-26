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Dow Jones News
26.10.2026 14:27 Uhr
380 Leser
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Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
26-Oct-2026 / 12:52 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

26/10/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
              Security Description                      Listing    ISIN 
                                             Category 
 
 
Issuer Name: Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC 

             6.125% Notes due 26/10/2036; fully paid; (Registered in    Debt and 
                          denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of   debt-like   US00388WBXXX   --  
             USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A)            securities 

             5.875% Green Notes due 26/04/2032; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 
                          denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of   debt-like   XS3548884XXX   --  
             USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S)           securities 

             5.875% Green Notes due 26/04/2032; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 
                          denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of   debt-like   US00388WBXXX   --  
             USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A)            securities 

             6.125% Notes due 26/10/2036; fully paid; (Registered in    Debt and 
                          denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of   debt-like   XS3550564XXX   --  
             USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S)           securities 

Issuer Name: HSBC ETFs PLC 

             HSBC MSCI China Robotics UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Shares of No Par Open-ended 
                          Value; fully paid                       investment   IE000TMA3XXX   --  
                                             companies 

Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 

             9.25% TJS-Linked Instalment Notes due 15/02/2029; fully paid; Debt and 
                          (Registered in denominations of USD10,000 each)        debt-like   XS3551930XXX   --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank 
 
  
           Preference Share Linked Notes due 27/10/2031; fully paid; 
             (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral Debt and 
                          multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including   debt-like   XS3441465XXX   --  
             GBP1,999)                           securities 

           Preference Share Linked Notes due 26/10/2032; fully paid; 
             (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral Debt and 
                          multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including   debt-like   XS3441465XXX   --  
             GBP1,999)                           securities 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 

             14.50% Notes due 26/10/2027; fully paid; (Registered in    Debt and 
                          denominations of NGN25,000,000 each)              debt-like   XS3545732XXX   --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 

             Securities due 28/10/2030; fully paid; (Represented by     Securitised 
                          securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each)             derivatives  XS3478950XXX   --  

             Securities due 27/10/2031; fully paid; (Represented by     Securitised 
                          securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each)             derivatives  XS3478965XXX   --  

           Worst-of Quanto European Barrier Autocallable Equity Linked 
             Securities linked to a Basket of Equity Indices due 26/10/   Securitised 
                          2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 derivatives  XS3468834XXX   --  
             each) 

             Securities due 27/10/2031; fully paid; (Represented by     Securitised 
                          securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each)             derivatives  XS3478949XXX   --  

             Securities due 27/10/2031; fully paid; (Represented by     Securitised 
                          securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each)             derivatives  XS3478950XXX   --  

             Securities due 27/10/2031; fully paid; (Represented by     Securitised 
                          securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each)             derivatives  XS3478949XXX   --  

Issuer Name: MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL UK PLC 

             1.955% Notes due 26/10/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and 
                          to bearer of JPY100,000,000 each)               debt-like   XS3547616XXX   --  
                                             securities 

Issuer Name: Wells Fargo & Company 

             4.124% to Floating Rate Callable Notes due 26/10/2030; fully  Debt and 
                          paid; (Registered in denominations of EUR100,000 each and   debt-like   XS3546741XXX   --  
             integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof)       securities

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2026 08:53 ET (12:53 GMT)

DJ Correction of a release from 26.10.2026 08:00 GMT/BST - Official List Notice -2-

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 447512 
EQS News ID:  2422222 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2422222&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2026 08:53 ET (12:53 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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