Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 26-Oct-2026 / 12:52 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 26/10/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC 6.125% Notes due 26/10/2036; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like US00388WBXXX -- USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities 5.875% Green Notes due 26/04/2032; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3548884XXX -- USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities 5.875% Green Notes due 26/04/2032; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like US00388WBXXX -- USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities 6.125% Notes due 26/10/2036; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3550564XXX -- USD1,000 in excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities Issuer Name: HSBC ETFs PLC HSBC MSCI China Robotics UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Shares of No Par Open-ended Value; fully paid investment IE000TMA3XXX -- companies Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 9.25% TJS-Linked Instalment Notes due 15/02/2029; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of USD10,000 each) debt-like XS3551930XXX -- securities Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 27/10/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral Debt and multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including debt-like XS3441465XXX -- GBP1,999) securities Preference Share Linked Notes due 26/10/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral Debt and multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including debt-like XS3441465XXX -- GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 14.50% Notes due 26/10/2027; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of NGN25,000,000 each) debt-like XS3545732XXX -- securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 28/10/2030; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives XS3478950XXX -- Securities due 27/10/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives XS3478965XXX -- Worst-of Quanto European Barrier Autocallable Equity Linked Securities linked to a Basket of Equity Indices due 26/10/ Securitised 2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 derivatives XS3468834XXX -- each) Securities due 27/10/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives XS3478949XXX -- Securities due 27/10/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives XS3478950XXX -- Securities due 27/10/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives XS3478949XXX -- Issuer Name: MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL UK PLC 1.955% Notes due 26/10/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes Debt and to bearer of JPY100,000,000 each) debt-like XS3547616XXX -- securities Issuer Name: Wells Fargo & Company 4.124% to Floating Rate Callable Notes due 26/10/2030; fully Debt and paid; (Registered in denominations of EUR100,000 each and debt-like XS3546741XXX -- integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) securities

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October 26, 2026 08:53 ET (12:53 GMT)

DJ Correction of a release from 26.10.2026 08:00 GMT/BST - Official List Notice -2-

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 447512 EQS News ID: 2422222 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2026 08:53 ET (12:53 GMT)