People's Daily: Tales of Border Towns | Connectivity

Tales of Border Towns | Connectivity

BEIJING, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from People's Daily

How far is it between China and other countries?

In border towns, it is the distance of a bus-ride, or a boat-trip. It can also be a tap on the gas pedal, or just a few steps away. Ways of crossing borders are constantly updated, and the radius of border life keeps expanding.

Starting today, we are launching a new video series, "Tales of Border Towns," taking you to China's border towns to discover the stories unfolding there.

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