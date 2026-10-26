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PR Newswire
26.10.2026 14:48 Uhr
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People's Daily: Tales of Border Towns | Connectivity

Tales of Border Towns | Connectivity

BEIJING, Oct. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from People's Daily

How far is it between China and other countries?

In border towns, it is the distance of a bus-ride, or a boat-trip. It can also be a tap on the gas pedal, or just a few steps away. Ways of crossing borders are constantly updated, and the radius of border life keeps expanding.

Starting today, we are launching a new video series, "Tales of Border Towns," taking you to China's border towns to discover the stories unfolding there.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tales-of-border-towns--connectivity-302919395.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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