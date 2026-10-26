Kennedy Lewis becomes majority shareholder of the Munich-based camper provider

roadsurfer remains focused on operational efficiency, product quality and profitability

Kennedy Lewis Investment Management ("Kennedy Lewis"), an alternative investment manager with more than $37 billion in assets under management, today announced its investment in roadsurfer, becoming the company's majority shareholder. The investment will support the company's continued focus on sustainable growth.

Kennedy Lewis has extensive experience providing flexible capital solutions to asset-intensive businesses, as well as a track record of investing in the travel and leisure sector. The firm will draw on this experience and its industry relationships to support roadsurfer's continued development.

roadsurfer operates a fleet of approximately 10,000 vehicles across 100 rental locations worldwide, ranging from compact campervans and panel vans to large motorhomes. The company operates in 16 countries in Europe, the U.S. and Canada.

"We are excited to partner with Kennedy Lewis and appreciate their confidence in roadsurfer and the business we have built," said Markus Dickhardt, founder and CEO of roadsurfer. "Their support will help us continue strengthening our operations and building on our position as a leading camper travel provider."

"roadsurfer has built the world's leading brand for camper travel, supported by an established fleet and compelling customer offering," said Ludwig Schrittenloher, Managing Director at Kennedy Lewis. "We look forward to supporting roadsurfer's next phase of growth and building on the strong foundation the team has established."

The investment also reflects confidence in the long-term growth potential of the camper travel and outdoor leisure sector.

About Kennedy Lewis

Kennedy Lewis Investment Management LLC is an institutional alternative investment firm with more than USD 37.1 billion in assets under management across credit strategies. The firm was founded in 2017 by David Chene and Darren Richman. Kennedy Lewis employs more than 150 professionals and is headquartered in New York, with offices in Miami and Geneva.

About roadsurfer

roadsurfer was founded in Munich in 2016 and is today the world's leading provider of camping adventures. With around 10,000 vehicles at around 100 locations in 16 countries, the company enables flexible travel that puts freedom and adventure first. Further information at roadsurfer.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261026792737/en/

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